Sungrow FPV Unveils High-Capacity Floating Solar Solutions at RE+ 2024

On September 10, 2024, the RE+ Solar Power International Exhibition in Anaheim, California, kicked off with great anticipation. Sungrow FPV made a bold entrance, showcasing its high-capacity floating solar system solutions, highlighting its cutting-edge product innovation and leadership in the industry.



With the growing North American PV market demand, Sungrow FPV remains focused on meeting local market needs by introducing tailored, high-capacity solutions for floating solar projects. These systems offer key advantages such as stable power generation efficiency and high reliability. Designed for versatility, the system can accommodate various panel types and allows for flexible system configurations. Customizable buoyancy options further optimize installation capacity to fit different scenarios.Engineered for resilience, the system has undergone extensive testing for temperatures ranging from -40Â°C to 80Â°C and can withstand snow loads from 0.32 to 1.65kN/mÂ². It is built to thrive in extreme conditions, including high temperatures, humidity, and heavy snow. Along with superior energy output, the system features an ultra-simplified design, making installation and maintenance efficient, ensuring the smooth operation of solar plants.As a key player in the floating solar market, Sungrow FPV remains committed to delivering value to its customers through research, development, and product innovation. The company aims to break through the challenges of a highly competitive market by enhancing its core competitiveness in the zero-carbon era.With a commitment to R&D and innovation, Sungrow FPV continues to drive value for customers in the floating solar market, building core competitiveness in the zero-carbon era. Looking ahead, the company will deepen its localized strategy, seize the opportunities in North America's rapidly growing solar market, and further expand its footprint, partnering to advance high-quality growth in the renewable energy industry.About Sungrow FPVSungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions, focusing on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.Learn more at http://en.sungrowfpv.com/