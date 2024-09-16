Beyondsun Celebrates Successful Delivery of Its First N Power Pro PV Module from All-New 3GW(Phase I) Smart Manufacturing Facility

Beyondsun has announced the successful production of the first N Power Pro series N-type TOPCon photovoltaic module from its newly established smart manufacturing facility in Zhongwei City, Ningxia, China. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Beyondsunâ€™s efforts to align with Chinaâ€™s national strategy for developing large-scale wind, solar, and energy storage bases in the western region.

Beyondsun Zhongwei base, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beyondsun Green Energy, is the first photovoltaic manufacturing plant in Zhongwei City. It fills a critical void in the solar module industry in the region, boosting regional industrial upgrades and supporting low-carbon and green development initiatives.Beyondsun Green Energy has committed to a total investment of up to 3 billion RMB for this project, which will be implemented in two phases. Phase I involves establishing a 3GW annual production capacity for high-efficiency N-type TOPCon photovoltaic modules. Phase II will focus on producing high-efficiency HJT photovoltaic modules at a similar scale, alongside a 3GW aluminum alloy frame production line and a 3GWh energy storage battery production facility.The project leverages cutting-edge, fully automated production machinery, coupled with advanced MES and ERP management systems, aiming to set an industry benchmark for smart manufacturing. This strategic initiative is expected to invigorate regional economic development.The N Power Pro series N-type TOPCon photovoltaic module, the latest product in Beyondsun's lineup, employs state-of-the-art solar cell technology. It features specialized welding and encapsulation techniques, achieving maximum efficiency. The module, composed of 132 half-cut cells, delivers up to 620W of power, making it an optimal choice for both rooftop and ground-mounted applications.In addition, the N Power Pro series offers a full black double glass product series, designed for seamless integration with residential rooftops. Its robust design, with a front static mechanical load capacity exceeding 10,400 Pa, ensures resilience in extreme environmental conditions, providing reliable and stable power generation for residential users. The module also excels in low irradiance, high temperature, and high humidity environments, making it an ideal choice for diverse applications.Looking ahead, the Beyondsun Zhongwei base aims to achieve full localization across its supply chain, production, delivery, and services, enhancing efficiency and convenience for clients. Beyondsun remains committed to driving innovation and maintaining high-quality standards, offering comprehensive new energy solutions and continuously generating value for its clients.