Qcells sweeps into Solar + Storage Live UK 2024 show with sleek new portfolio

[Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2024] What's the story of the UK solar sector in 2024? If not a year of glory, it has certainly been a year of steady progress and growth, with more and more households, businesses and utilities opting to spend their days in the sunshine.



Data from Solar Media UK projects that the UK market will add around 1.5-2 GW of new solar PV capacity in 2024 - putting the country on course to match, or slightly fall below, 2023's 1.9 GW of growth. These figures represent an encouraging stability for the sector, spread nicely across rooftop residential, rooftop commercial and industrial (C&I), and ground mount.Qcells, which is a provider of completely clean energy solutions and among the market leaders in the UK's solar space, arrives at this year's flagship clean energy exhibition - Solar + Storage Live UK 2024, held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham between September 24-26 - boasting a portfolio comprising a sleek selection of new solar and storage products that are perfect for UK consumers.25 years of innovation and sustainabilityWhat does a good solar system need? High efficiency solar modules, naturally. Good orientation to the sun, with minimal shading, sure. Stable, high quality wiring and inverter - goes without saying. But just as important is good quality mounting. Qcells this year celebrates its 25th year in the solar and clean energy industry, and over this quarter of a century the company has innovated on many fronts - from solar cell through to the very mounting structure upon which the module sits.At Solar + Storage Live UK 2024, the culmination of this innovation will be present in the form of Qcells' latest Q.MOUNT mounting system, which has been designed to be versatile, quick and easy to install, durable, and cost-effective. The Q.MOUNT can securely hold your Qcells solar modules at roof gradients of 3Â° to 65Â°, and features pre-assembled components such as quick-mount adapters and snap clamps to expedite the installation time.Tim Sharman, Head of Sales for Qcells UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, said: "Q.PARTNERS who work with us to install Qcells solar systems can use the integrated Qcells Rooftop Planner software to independently plan every aspect of the system, from module layout to static calculations, ensuring a flawless installation."Having shaped the solar industry since 1999, Qcells knows a thing or two about how best to optimise a solar array of any shape or size, which is why our latest Q.MOUNT system represents the pinnacle of mounting technology currently available on the market."Qcells' 25 years in the industry reflect the company's ability to continuously innovate within and beyond the solar space. The new Q.TRON Classic and Q.TRON Black solar modules are a testament to that adaptability and durability.The Q.TRON solar module range from Qcells is a bifacial, glass-glass solar module that is made using Q.ANTUM NEO N-type high-performance solar cells. These solar cells deliver an optimal efficiency of 22.3%, can perform at optimal yield capability in all weather conditions, and carry a 25-year product warranty and 30-year performance warranty. The 435 Wp Q.TRON Black's all-black aesthetics make it a popular choice for UK homeowners, while the Q.TRON Classic at 445 Wp has a higher maximum power output and thus is perfect for all types of installation requiring higher power density."Both the Q.TRON Classic and the Q.TRON Black are glass-glass solar modules, which not only helps deliver increased durability but also allows for bifaciality, thereby boosting the overall power output of each module," Sharman added. Both solar module types will be showcased at the company's booth (D10, Hall 20) during the three-day Solar + Storage Live UK 2024 exhibition.Augmenting Qcells' product portfolio at the show will be the Q.HOME CORE energy storage solution (ESS). This flexible home storage solution comprises a scalable Samsung battery (each battery is 6.86 kWh, scalable up to three units to >20 kWh), making it suitable for household solar systems of any size. The Q.HOME CORE bundle also comes complete with the Q.VOLT inverter, available as either an AC- or DC-coupled solution. The Q.HOME CORE can therefore handle all of the energy storage needs of the typical household, and can be easily monitored and managed by the user-friendly Q.OMMAND App, which gives system owners complete transparency about how their solar energy is being produced, stored and consumed.Sharman concluded: "Qcells recently won further accolades for our solar module reliability and performance from Kiwa PVEL and EuPD Research. Our reputation for quality and innovation has stood the test of time for 25 years. Qcells' extended warranties, bankability and evolving product portfolio are a testament to our capacity for balancing bold innovation with best-in-class consistency."Our UK customers, both long-established and new to Qcells, enjoy this peace-of-mind, which is why we are excited to once again showcase our solar and storage solutions at the Solar + Storage Live UK exhibition this year."You can visit Qcells at Booth D10, Hall 20 at the Solar + Storage Live UK show, held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, September 24 - 26, 2024.About Qcells - Completely Clean EnergyQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.eu. 