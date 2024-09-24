NXTGEN Energy Ltd is now an EPVS Certified Member

The EPVS certification demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers in the renewable energy sector in the UK.



EPVS (Energy Performance Verification Scheme) is an industry-leading certification scheme that ensures the accuracy and reliability of solar PV and energy storage systems. By becoming an EPVS Certified Member, NXTGEN Energy is able to guarantee the performance of our renewable energy solutions and provide our customers with peace of mind knowing that their systems are of the highest quality."We are proud to have achieved EPVS certification for Solar PV & Energy Storage," said Sam Barr, Director of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "This certification validates our dedication to providing top-notch renewable energy solutions that deliver real results for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the best products and services in the industry."NXTGEN Energy Ltd offers a range of cutting-edge solar PV and energy storage solutions for residential and commercial clients including schools, leisure centres, gyms and park homes in Essex, Kent, London and the surrounding areas in the UK. With EPVS certification, customers can trust that their systems are designed, installed, and maintained to the highest standards, ensuring optimal performance and long-term energy savings.For more information about NXTGEN Energy Ltd and our EPVS Certified Solar PV & Energy Storage solutions, please visit https://nxtgenenergy.co.uk/