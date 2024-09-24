Tigo Energy Delivers Rapid Shutdown in Costa Rica as Mandates Take Hold Across Latin America

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced its collaboration with PROINSO, a global solar developer and equipment provider, to support solar installers in Costa Rica as the NEC 690.12 rapid shutdown standard becomes a requirement in the market. As the country's solar market sees untapped potential while maintaining a reputation as a leader in renewable energy initiatives, ensuring compliance with this critical safety standard is becoming increasingly vital for new photovoltaic (PV) projects. Through this collaboration, PROINSO will continue to capitalize on its market presence by providing high-quality energy products to local solar companies, including the comprehensive range of Tigo solutions that address solar rapid shutdown, module-level monitoring, and optimization.



"We are excited to work with Tigo to help companies adopt the NEC 690.12 in Costa Rica's solar projects," said Carlos Romero, Co-Managing Director of PROINSO. "Our partnership with Tigo highlights our shared vision to support the solar industry's expansion in Costa Rica as well as the rest of the territories in LATAM adopting the RSD requirement while offering our customers state-of-the-art Rapid Shutdown solutions that enhance safety and performance."Implementing NEC 690.12 is part of a broader effort in Costa Rica to improve solar energy safety by ensuring that solar systems can swiftly be de-energized during emergencies within installations. Tigo rapid shutdown solutions are designed to comply with these standards, offering both reliability and ease of integration for solar installers. The company's cutting-edge solutions are integral in meeting this requirement, offering updated, state-of-the-art module-level power electronics (MLPE) that feature compatibility with Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal™ technology and offer a Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) option for redundant safety signaling in energy-critical applications."Costa Rica's commitment to advancing solar technology and ensuring safety through standards like NEC 690.12 is commendable," said Marcia Cesare, LATAM director at Tigo. "We are proud to support this initiative by providing cutting-edge solutions and working closely with experienced allies like PROINSO to deliver exceptional value to the solar community."Solar rapid shutdown requirements continue to roll out around the world, and Costa Rica joins Brazil, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and 34 other nations in enacting mandates for solar safety technology. Increasingly also required by global companies for offshore building sites and by insurance companies, rapid shutdown allows PV solar systems to be rapidly de-energized during emergencies or maintenance. To meet the growing number of regulatory requirements around the world, Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, as well as the rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S National Electric Code (NEC). More than 10 million Tigo MLPE products are installed worldwide and provide optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure. Current-generation Tigo TS4 MLPE devices are certified to work with 2,124 inverter models and are backed by some of the industry's best warranty terms.For more information and resources related to Tigo rapid shutdown solutions, view its Commitment to Reliable Rapid Shutdown (tigoenergy.com) and take the TS4 Design and Installation Course, available on-demand and in Spanish.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.