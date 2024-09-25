S-5! & National Women in Roofing Give Back to the Industry

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - Sept. 25, 2024) S-5!, the global leader of solar attachment solutions for metal roofs together with National Women in Roofing (NWIR), is sponsoring a new scholarship program to empower women who wish to pursue educational opportunities in the skilled trades, including solar installations.



Part of S-5!'s core vision is to educate and participate in the industry as contributors, thought provokers and leaders—to be catalysts for positive change and growth, impacting the community through service, leadership and charitable giving.NWIR is a volunteer-driven organization committed to supporting and advancing the careers of women in all facets of roofing—from manufacturing and design to installation, repair, management and every step in between.The NWIR & S-5! Scholarship aims to identify an individual who aligns with the collective vision and supports her educational and professional aspirations."We are pleased to partner with S-5! on this exciting initiative dedicated to advancing the career development of young women and highlighting the diverse opportunities available in the skilled trades," said Katie Bodiford, NWIR Executive Director. "Industry recruitment is a key pillar for our association's mission, and together with S-5!, we are committed to promoting diversity by empowering and guiding these young women as they embark on their journeys toward a successful future."The scholarship offers a $2,500 financial award from S-5! to be applied toward the recipient's chosen trade school. In addition, NWIR will provide a one-year association membership and personalized career mentorship from an experienced NWIR member.To qualify for the NWIR & S-5! Scholarship, applicants must complete an application online; provide two recommendations; be willing to report on progress, maintain regular communication with NWIR; be accepted to a trade school; and be a United States citizen.Applications are due by December 1, 2024, and will be reviewed by the NWIR & S-5! Scholarship Committee. To apply, visit https://info.s-5.com/nwir-s-5-scholarship. For more information, email the scholarship committee at: kreichert@s-5.com."We are very excited to unveil our new program dedicated to supporting women in the trades," said Jessica Haddock, S-5!'s Director of Marketing. "The S-5! charity committee invests considerable time and energy into developing initiatives that not only drive the industry forward but also resonate with our core values. This initiative is a natural extension of our mission, and we are excited to implement it with our friends at NWIR."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs worldwide, including more than 7.3 gigawatts of rooftop solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information www.S-5.com.