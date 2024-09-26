ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER 2024: Building Today – Powering Tomorrow to kick off in Atlantic City on October 28

WASHINGTON D.C., September 26, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced speakers for its upcoming Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, to be held October 28-30 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, NJ.



This timely event, amid active construction of four East Coast offshore wind power projects and numerous state procurement processes is dedicated to convening top developers, government officials, and key stakeholders who are working to achieve the full promise of U.S. offshore wind power. This year's Offshore WINDPOWER opening session presents a lineup of leaders shaping the offshore wind industry.Join ACP CEO Jason Grumet and leaders from Atlantic Shores and Vineyard Offshore as they discuss the critical role the offshore wind industry plays in unleashing American energy, the path ahead, and turning the promise of wind energy into reality. Plus, hear from Sean McGarvey, President of North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) who will discuss partnership opportunities between NABTU's highly trained workforce and the large, complex construction needs that are a crucial part of achieving continued industry growth. Setting the stage, ACP's John Hensley, Senior Vice President of Markets and Policy Analysis will showcase a market outlook on what to expect in the months and years ahead.Other featured speakers include top regulatory officials and industry leaders:• Dr. Richard Spinrad, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator• Elizabeth Klein, Director of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management• Paul Huang, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement• Tim Sullivan, CEO of New Jersey Economic Development Authority• Doreen Harris, President and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority