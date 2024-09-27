Solar & Storage Live UK 2024 - Kseng Solar is Powering Up UK with MCS-certified Solar Racking Solutions

From September 24-26, Kseng Solar showcased its comprehensive solar racking solutions and energy storage solutions for residential, C&I, utility applications in the Solar & Storage Live UK 2024. The most impressive exhibits were the MCS-certified Tile & Metal Roof Solar Racking Solutions, which are perfectly tailored to meet the growing demand for rooftop solar projects in the UK market, gaining widespread positive feedback and attracting numerous inquiries on site.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: MCS-certified Tile Roof Mounting System, MCS-certified Metal Roof Mounting System, Ballasted Roof Mounting System- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: MAC Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket/Kit- Energy Storage SolutionsThe UK has set ambitious solar energy capacity goals, aiming for 40GW by 2030 and 70GW by 2035, with the government introducing a series of policies to support the growth of solar power. As the solar sector in the UK continues to surge, Kseng Solar remains focused on delivering cutting-edge solar racking solutions tailored to meet this evolving market trend. Our local branch and warehouse in the Netherlands enable comprehensive local support and warehousing, ensuring a superior customer experience across the UK and the EU.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to leverage our expertise and deliver more reliable and innovative solar racking solutions to the UK people.