Qcells and Puget Sound Energy Announce Washington's Largest Co-Located Solar Project

Qcells, a complete energy solution provider, announces the sale of the Appaloosa Solar Project to Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Washington state's largest utility company. This project is a 142 megawatt (MW) solar PV project in Garfield County, Washington, and will be co-located with PSE's existing Lower Snake River Wind facility. The project will power the equivalent of more than 30,000 homes annually.



More Headlines Articles

The project utilizes an innovative approach to solve interconnection challenges - which can be a gating factor for clean energy projects. This will be the first in the state to leverage existing interconnection infrastructure from a wind facility to deliver additional renewable energy to serve its grid needs.In addition to developing the project, Qcells will supply solar panels manufactured in the United States. To deliver a complete turnkey solution, Qcells is also providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.PSE continues to invest in renewable projects to meet Washington state's clean energy laws and become carbon neutral by 2030. Qcells is working on building a strong and secure U.S. solar supply chain, producing sustainably made modules with domestic content."We are excited to be working with Qcells on the Appaloosa solar project at our existing Lower Snake River wind farm," said Ron Roberts, Senior Vice President of Energy Resources. "This project will help us provide clean, reliable utility-scale solar energy to our customers while advancing our efforts to meet Washington state's ambitious clean energy goals.""This groundbreaking solar project, in collaboration with an existing wind farm, represents a significant step toward a more sustainable and resilient grid," said IP Kim, President of Qcells USA Corp. "Co-located wind and solar projects like this maximize the efficiency of interconnection resources, ultimately delivering clean energy to thousands of homes."As part of the clean energy transition, Qcells continues to partner with energy producers in the U.S. Since 2019, PSE has added more than 1,000 MW of renewable capacity to its portfolio. Qcells is uniquely positioned to provide both a complete U.S. solar supply chain and one-stop complete energy solutions to support companies like PSE in reaching its goals.About QcellsQcells USA provides complete utility-scale turnkey solutions through the entire project lifecycle from modules, solar and energy storage project development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to the US utility-scale market.With a track record that includes 8.4 GW of sustainably produced module manufacturing capabilities in Georgia and nearly 2 GW of developed, constructed, and operating projects, Qcells USA is a dependable partner throughout the entire project lifecycle.Qcells USA is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 7 business enterprise in South Korea.For more information, visit www.QcellsUSA.com and on LinkedIn.