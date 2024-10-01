SoliTek Unveils The Most Powerful Integrated Solar Roof Module

SoliTek, a European manufacturer of modules and batteries, is excited to announce the launch of its newly upgraded SOLID Solrif integrated roof module. With an impressive 22.04% efficiency, these modules are now the most powerful integrated solar roof solutions on the market, and the highest-performing modules to receive DiBT certification (Deutsches Institut für Bautechnik).



The SOLID Solrif module is designed to be both a high-performance solar panel and an aesthetically pleasing roof covering, making it a practical solution for homeowners and businesses looking to combine sustainability with style. This dual-purpose design challenges the misconception that integrated solar roofs are costly, offering an efficient, visually appealing, and cost-effective alternative.In keeping with SoliTek's commitment to sustainability, the SOLID Solrif modules are manufactured in Europe and are the first in the world to achieve Cradle to Cradle GOLD certification, demonstrating the company's dedication to environmentally and socially responsible production. With the recent upgrade, these modules now deliver 435 Wp of power, a significant leap from the previous 370 Wp version. This increase is powered by 108 half-cut, M10 N-type TOPCon solar cells, offering not only greater energy output but also superior durability.Available in two variants—SOLID Solrif D, featuring 3.2mm glass, and SOLID Solrif N, with a lighter 2.0mm glass—both models come with an anti-reflective coating to enhance performance, even in suboptimal conditions. With a sleek, glass-glass construction, these modules provide both long-lasting durability and top-tier performance, ensuring a reliable energy source for years to come.The 22.04% efficiency of these modules positions them as the highest-performing integrated roof option currently available, making them the perfect choice for those looking to maximize energy production without compromising on the look of their roof. Built for extreme conditions, the SOLID Solrif modules are designed to withstand snow loads up to 10,500 Pa, wind loads up to 3,600 Pa, and hail impacts of up to 40mm in diameter. Additionally, these modules are certified with Fire Class A and are resistant to salt mist and ammonia, making them ideal for a range of environments.Available in full black or transparent designs, the SOLID Solrif module seamlessly integrates into any architectural style. Its installation is made even easier with the Schweizer Mounting System, a proven in-roof solution developed by a Swiss manufacturer with over a century of expertise and more than 2GW of solar installations worldwide. This system ensures both aesthetic appeal and high-performance energy generation, offering a smarter alternative to traditional tile roofs.With a 30-year product warranty and an expected lifespan of up to 50 years, the SOLID Solrif modules are not only built to last but also deliver consistent energy output over time. The power temperature coefficient of -0.30%/°C further ensures that the modules maintain their efficiency even under fluctuating temperatures, making them an excellent choice for various climates.SoliTek's latest innovation reflects the company's mission to provide cutting-edge solar technology while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and quality. By combining sleek design, unmatched durability, and top-tier efficiency, the SOLID Solrif module sets a new standard for integrated solar roofing.