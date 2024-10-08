Evolve Energy launches to bridge the gap in direct renewable access for UK businesses





The news comes amid surging demand for renewable energy as businesses strive to meet sustainability targets aligned to ESG standards as well as supply chain partner requirements. Though the UK has made strides in renewable energy adoption, with 50.9% of its electricity generated from renewables in Q1 2024*, for businesses whose energy demand is below a certain threshold, hurdles remain. Particularly, when it comes to securing renewable energy directly from generators. Further still, even when businesses jointly agree Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPAs) with renewable generators, many struggle to integrate these contracts into their licensed supply position. These accessibility challenges coupled with poor supplier appetite to integrate CPPA's into supply positions, leaves I&C UK businesses with limited options such as purchasing renewable certificates to meet clean energy targets.Evolve Energy has created pioneering renewable energy consortiums that plug this gap. By collaborating with independent generators in sourcing clean energy from strategically located project sites across the country, the company provides businesses with access to wind, solar, and hydro-generated energy. Its non-standard and flexible contracting structures allow the supplier to tailor its solutions to each business's unique energy needs - offering varied CPPA options and support in overcoming credit challenges.Michael Abbott, CEO at Evolve Energy commented: "From energy price hikes to the accelerating energy transition, we take a truly collaborative approach, supporting each individual customer in navigating the complexities of the ever-changing energy market. We understand the inherent challenges customers face, and our expert teams develop creative, flexible solutions, no matter the challenge. Through our dynamic business model and advanced in-house technology, we empower customers to both thrive and play an active role in building a more sustainable future."The announcement follows Evolve Energy's recent collaboration with the Bradley 2 Wind Farm in Deuchries, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where it will provide clean, renewable energy to several of the UK's most famous high street names and 5-star hotels.About Evolve EnergyEvolve Energy is a licensed supplier of electricity and natural gas dedicated to supporting Industrial & Commercial (I&C) customers through the complexities of a restricted energy market. Committed to efficiency and sustainability, Evolve Energy delivers unique supply solutions to empower businesses in achieving their net-zero goals. Their specialism in flexible supply contracts and commitment to the integration of renewable energy into customer supply positions makes them well placed to support customers at all stages of their pathway to decarbonisation. They prioritise strategic customer engagement with strong communication to deliver optimum supply solutions for their clients.For more information, visit www.evolve-energy.com.