Evolve Energy launches to bridge the gap in direct renewable access for UK businesses
BPG Energy, a licensed energy supplier and specialists in innovative renewable energy supply solutions for UK Industrial and Commercial (I&C) businesses, has rebranded to Evolve Energy. As Evolve Energy, the company aims to facilitate the transition to a greener energy supply by identifying and solving the challenges that hinder businesses' access to, and integration of, certified renewable energy into their supply positions.
Evolve Energy has created pioneering renewable energy consortiums that plug this gap. By collaborating with independent generators in sourcing clean energy from strategically located project sites across the country, the company provides businesses with access to wind, solar, and hydro-generated energy. Its non-standard and flexible contracting structures allow the supplier to tailor its solutions to each business's unique energy needs - offering varied CPPA options and support in overcoming credit challenges.
Michael Abbott, CEO at Evolve Energy commented: "From energy price hikes to the accelerating energy transition, we take a truly collaborative approach, supporting each individual customer in navigating the complexities of the ever-changing energy market. We understand the inherent challenges customers face, and our expert teams develop creative, flexible solutions, no matter the challenge. Through our dynamic business model and advanced in-house technology, we empower customers to both thrive and play an active role in building a more sustainable future."
The announcement follows Evolve Energy's recent collaboration with the Bradley 2 Wind Farm in Deuchries, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where it will provide clean, renewable energy to several of the UK's most famous high street names and 5-star hotels.
About Evolve Energy
Evolve Energy is a licensed supplier of electricity and natural gas dedicated to supporting Industrial & Commercial (I&C) customers through the complexities of a restricted energy market. Committed to efficiency and sustainability, Evolve Energy delivers unique supply solutions to empower businesses in achieving their net-zero goals. Their specialism in flexible supply contracts and commitment to the integration of renewable energy into customer supply positions makes them well placed to support customers at all stages of their pathway to decarbonisation. They prioritise strategic customer engagement with strong communication to deliver optimum supply solutions for their clients.
For more information, visit www.evolve-energy.com.
