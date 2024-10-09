Nexamp Adds Three New York School Districts to Community Solar Program, Delivering More than $100K in Annual Cost Savings

October 8, 2024 - Three New York State school districts have chosen to enroll in the Nexamp community solar program to both reduce annual costs and support the expansion of renewable energy on the grid. As more school districts look to stretch their budgets and improve sustainability, community solar is proving to be a powerful option that requires no up-front investment or equipment installation. In total, the school districts will realize more than $100K in annual energy savings over the life of the agreement.



The three New York school districts that most recently signed long-term agreements with Nexamp are the Greenville Central School District, Ballston Spa Central School District, and Auburn Enlarged City School District. Each district will be a subscriber on a different project in their area, with an allocation sized to meet the district's current specific needs."We understand how challenging it is right now for school districts all across the country to make every dollar go further," notes Cameron Johnston, Director of Energy Sales, Nexamp. "Expenses are rising, while at the same time there is increasing pressure to operate more sustainably and be better stewards of the environment. Community solar meets all those needs, making savings more easily accessible for individuals and businesses as well as forward-looking school districts."• Greenville Central School DistrictSubscribed to a portion of the 7.6 MW solar farm in Rosendale, NY• Ballston Spa Central School DistrictSubscribed to a portion of the 5.5 MW solar farm in Ballston Spa, NY• Auburn Enlarged City School DistrictSubscribed to a portion of the 7.3 MW solar farm in Champlain, NYBy subscribing to portions of these farms, each school district is also helping to ensure that community solar is available for families in the district by supporting these and future projects. Additional capacity is open to any qualifying individual or group. Nexamp has helped many schools, universities and other educational institutions discover savings through community solar. To learn more about the options, visit www.nexamp.com/for-business.About NexampNexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.