Amphenol TPI Introduces New Aluminum-Copper Inline Splice

Winnipeg, MB, October 8th, 2024 - Amphenol Technical Products International ("Amphenol TPI"), an international supplier of electrical interconnect components and assemblies to a wide range of industries, today announced the introduction of its Aluminum-Copper (Al-Cu) Inline Splice, as the latest installment in its series of Solar Balance-of-System (BOS) devices. The new product significantly reduces balance-of-system costs for lengthy homeruns and extensions present on solar power sites, while maintaining current capacity, ultraviolet (UV) and chemical resistance, and low electrical resistance.



Amphenol TPI's Al-Cu Inline Splice is ideal for use in new solar PV installations, field retrofits and repairs in solar installations. By enabling the seamless integration of aluminum cable, the splice is an ideal solution for cost-effective, reliable and long-lasting connections in a wide variety of environmental conditions.The key features and advantages of the new Al-Cu Inline Splice include:Significant (up to 60%) cost reduction vs copper only extensionSuperior sealing capabilities through its molded over-cable designMaintaining ampacity and resistance compared to standard copper extensionsDurable construction, resistant to ultraviolet and chemical interactionsOption to upsize aluminum cable, further decreasing resistance95A max current rating1500/2000 VDC rating6 AWG - 2 AWG aluminum12 AWG - 6 AWG Copper ends for PV connector terminationUL 9703 ComplianceAmphenol TPI's Aluminum-Copper Inline Splice deftly integrates aluminum into its design, significantly reducing overall costs for developers, without sacrificing performance. Extensions equipped with the splice are designed to be immediately ready for field assembly, which eases and expedites the installation process.About Amphenol Technical Products InternationalAmphenol Technical Products International (TPI), a Canadian company, is an international supplier of electrical interconnect components and assemblies to a wide range of industries. Amphenol TPI is a business unit of Amphenol Corporation.