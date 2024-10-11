Amphenol TPI Introduces New Aluminum-Copper Inline Splice

The latest addition to Amphenol TPI’s balance-of-system lowers balance-of-system costs while maintaining long-term efficiency and resilience.

Winnipeg, MB, October 8th, 2024 - Amphenol Technical Products International ("Amphenol TPI"), an international supplier of electrical interconnect components and assemblies to a wide range of industries, today announced the introduction of its Aluminum-Copper (Al-Cu) Inline Splice, as the latest installment in its series of Solar Balance-of-System (BOS) devices. The new product significantly reduces balance-of-system costs for lengthy homeruns and extensions present on solar power sites, while maintaining current capacity, ultraviolet (UV) and chemical resistance, and low electrical resistance.


Amphenol TPI's Al-Cu Inline Splice is ideal for use in new solar PV installations, field retrofits and repairs in solar installations. By enabling the seamless integration of aluminum cable, the splice is an ideal solution for cost-effective, reliable and long-lasting connections in a wide variety of environmental conditions.

The key features and advantages of the new Al-Cu Inline Splice include:

Significant (up to 60%) cost reduction vs copper only extension
Superior sealing capabilities through its molded over-cable design
Maintaining ampacity and resistance compared to standard copper extensions
Durable construction, resistant to ultraviolet and chemical interactions
Option to upsize aluminum cable, further decreasing resistance
95A max current rating
1500/2000 VDC rating
6 AWG - 2 AWG aluminum
12 AWG - 6 AWG Copper ends for PV connector termination
UL 9703 Compliance
Amphenol TPI's Aluminum-Copper Inline Splice deftly integrates aluminum into its design, significantly reducing overall costs for developers, without sacrificing performance. Extensions equipped with the splice are designed to be immediately ready for field assembly, which eases and expedites the installation process.

About Amphenol Technical Products International

Amphenol Technical Products International (TPI), a Canadian company, is an international supplier of electrical interconnect components and assemblies to a wide range of industries. Amphenol TPI is a business unit of Amphenol Corporation.

