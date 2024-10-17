98% of Sunnova Customer Systems Remained Intact During Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, announced today that in the wake of significant destruction from Hurricanes Milton and Helene, 98% of its resilient Sunnova rooftop solar systems were unaffected - a strong demonstration of the resilience of Sunnova's power solutions.



More Headlines Articles

Sunnova systems remained intact for approximately 19,000 customers in Florida during Hurricane Milton, and more than 13,000 customers across the U.S. Southeast during Hurricane Helene when power infrastructure was crippled and unable to deliver electricity to residents. In total, Sunnova systems for more than 100,000 customers in hurricane-affected areas, including Puerto Rico and Texas, this season have experienced no material damage.Sunnova solar + storage customers living in the hurricane-affected areas benefitted from battery power for an average of 25 hours in the seven days after Hurricane Milton's landfall. Similarly, Sunnova solar + storage customers benefitted from battery power for an average of 26 hours in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the following seven days following the storm while millions of people were without power."Our thoughts go out to all those who experienced the devastating impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene," said William J. (John) Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunnova. "We understand the importance of having power when you need it most. I am proud of our teams that did their part to help our customers and communities in this time of need. Powering families through these deadly storms has highlighted the robust reliability of our solar + storage systems.""When extreme weather hits we are all made acutely aware of the vulnerabilities of a centralized grid and transmission system," said Paul Mathews, Chief Operating Officer at Sunnova. "We provide a valuable alternative solution in the form of a dependable, resilient off-grid power solution backed by industry-leading service to ensure performance in the most demanding of environments."Whether a hurricane or simple system issue, Sunnova offers an industry-leading 25-year service guarantee to all residential solar customers through Sunnova Protect™.Serving an extensive customer base of more than 400,000 customers spread across 51 U.S. states and territories, Sunnova remains dedicated to advancing the energy landscape through its mission of powering energy independenceTM.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independenceTM. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.