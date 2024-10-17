BAC to Present on Ice Thermal Storage and Showcase Product Updates at the 2024 RETA National Conference

Jessup, MD - Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (BAC), the global leader in modular evaporative cooling equipment, is proud to contribute to this year's RETA National Conference from October 21, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. At the leading conference for industrial refrigeration operators and technicians, BAC will highlight its cutting-edge cooling equipment at booth #422 including the newly improved Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser and will deliver a "Hot Point" presentation that will showcase BAC ice thermal storage products with an overview of operating strategy.



On Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:45 - 4:45 p.m., Laura Marshall, BAC's PE Applications Lead, will give a "Hot Point'' presentation in the venue's Escondido I room titled "Ice: It's Not Just for Cows." Join to learn about the efficiency and sustainability of ice thermal storage in refrigeration systems beyond traditional dairy applications.Exciting updates to BAC's Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser will be highlighted at the conference. This product's new enhanced controls for the EC Fan System include a user interface and integral pump control allowing for maximum uptime and reliability.Those looking to reduce peak and annual energy usage by 44% and reduce water usage by 90% will also want to learn more about the TrilliumSeries® Adiabatic Condenser, which combines evaporative and dry cooling and comes in CO2, ammonia, and fluid cooler models. Industry professionals will also want to view the CXVT Evaporative Condenser, which provides unmatched peace of mind and comes with the optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System, which has no gears, belts, or transmissions, and is backed by a 7-year warranty.The TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, the ultimate corrosion and leak protection system for the water basin at the best value, will also be on display. For over 20 years, thousands of units with the TriArmor system have withstood the harshest environments, proving its durability and reliability. On top of this, the product comes with a 10-year warranty to back up any purchase.BAC looks forward to supporting and educating the industrial refrigeration workforce throughout the conference.For more information, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.BAC is proud to be the world's cooling partner. Since 1938, we have been creating sustainable comfort cooling, process cooling, and refrigeration solutions for the most essential and demanding environments on earth. From pioneering evaporative cooling products to leading the industry toward a better tomorrow, BAC innovates for the future, so we can all advance together. Learn how you can join our vision for a better world at www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.