Call for Participation: SOLAR 2025 Conference - Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access
This year's conference, themed "Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access," will explore the latest, most impactful, cutting-edge practices, policies, and technologies driving the just and equitable transformation in the U.S. and worldwide to a carbon-free global energy economy.
The Call for Participation is now open for the American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) 54th Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2025, to be held in Boulder, Colorado, on August 4-6, 2025!
ASES invites all members of the renewable energy community to share their ongoing or recent work, highlighting how their innovations are driving or will drive the transformation to universal renewable energy access.
Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):
Solar energy technologies
Energy storage and grid flexibility
Workforce development
Building energy technologies
Community-led renewable programs
Policies and finance mechanisms
A just and equitable energy transformation
Join us next year in Boulder, Colorado, and shape the future and accelerate the transition to a clean, sustainable energy world! For more information and to submit your extended abstract, please visit ases.org/conference or email conference@ases.org with any questions.
