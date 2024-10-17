Solar Revolution: Navigating the Global Solar PV Module Market

The global solar PV module market was valued at USD 280.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc.



Companies are enhancing the efficiency and durability of solar PV modules by integrating new materials and innovative designs, aiming to maximize energy capture and overall performance. Technological advancements in photovoltaic cells are not only boosting power output but also driving down costs, making solar energy more accessible. Recent innovations are further pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency and sustainability. For example, in May 2024, REC unveiled a new series of heterojunction solar PV modules boasting a power output of 640 W and an efficiency of 22.5%. Notably, these panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius.Based on connectivity, the solar PV module market value from the off grid segment is estimated to rise at a notable rate from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for solar PV modules that can operate independently of traditional power grids. Technologies like smart inverters and battery storage are being refined to boost the efficiency and stability of off-grid solar systems. Furthermore, these advancements are tackling challenges, such as energy supply reliability and system integration, making off-grid connectivity more effective.Solar PV module industry share from the roof top mounting segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR through 2032. This is driven by the increasing adoption of rooftop systems for efficient space utilization and optimal sunlight exposure. Innovations in mounting brackets and panel alignment are simplifying installations and maximizing energy capture. Ongoing advancements are bolstering the durability of rooftop mounts, ensuring that they endure environmental challenges while consistently delivering power.Regionally, the North America solar PV module market size is predicted to depict a robust CAGR between 2024 and 2032, on account of the strong regulatory support. Policies like tax credits, rebates, and renewable energy mandates are rolled out to promote solar technology adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This regulatory momentum is set to enhance the adoption and efficiency of solar PV modules, accelerating the shift to cleaner, renewable energy sources in the region.Source: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-pv-module-market