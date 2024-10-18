EnergiVault® tech set to revolutionise the global cooling sector

This first-of-its-kind, AI-driven technology has been developed to enhance operational resilience, reduce energy costs and lower carbon emissions for facilities that use water chillers to deliver their cooling requirements.



Bob Long, Executive Chairman and a Fellow of the Institute of Refrigeration, said: "This is a visionary journey towards reshaping the landscape of industrial cooling, and EnergiVault® is poised to be one of the fastest-growing global industrial brands during the next three years. The technology has huge potential in the global marketplace where climatic temperatures continue to rise, and its rapid and flexible discharge capabilities make it the best thermal storage system in the market."The world's first commercial installation of EnergiVault® is now operational at Quotient Sciences, a drug development and pharmaceutical manufacturer in Alnwick, Northumberland.This particular site was selected due to several key characteristics: two x 240kW chillers supporting temperatures of 5-15֯C; annual electricity consumption on refrigeration of ~250MWh; pinch points arising from chiller cycling, high weather temperatures resulting in operating risk to production due to loss of cooling capacity; as well as change in tariff structure mid-test. EnergiVault® has successfully delivered chiller optimisation, peak demand support and uninterruptible cooling for the site.Stuart Munroe, Head of Facilities, at Quotient Sciences in Alnwick, said: "We're committed to reducing our carbon footprint and energy consumption at every opportunity. Innovations such as the EnergiVault®, and engineers who are committed to change, are what our planet needs right now. This technology has helped our business in a way we didn't foresee and has led to substantial savings."Watch the video case study here.The global cold thermal energy storage (CTES) market is forecast to expand 14.1% (CAGR) to 2028. Alongside the worldwide decarbonisation targets and addressing the challenges of climate change, EnergiVault® technology is sector-agnostic and has been engineered for the global market.