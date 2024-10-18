Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster Announces 2024 Cleantech Innovation Award Nominees

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 17, 2024) - The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC), an initiative of business, government, academic, and nonprofit leaders focused on accelerating the growth and leadership of the statewide cleantech economy, has announced the nominees for its 2024 Cleantech Innovation Awards. The awards are judged by leaders and executives from the cleantech industry and public sectors.



More Headlines Articles

The winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony and networking event on Wednesday, November 13th from 4:30pm to 8:00pm at the SAS Institute in Cary. Registration is now open for the event."This year's Cleantech Innovation Award nominees have made significant contributions across a wide range of cleantech topics and projects, including clean energy, water, transportation, local government, economic development, research innovation, entrepreneurship, talent development, equity, and diversity," said Dr. Deb Wojcik, Executive Director of RTCC. "We are excited to celebrate our incredible nominees and bring the North Carolina cleantech community together to learn about the innovative technologies and people advancing our cleantech economy in North Carolina and beyond. We look forward to November 13th as an outstanding opportunity to connect with our cleantech ecosystem and celebrate our many award nominees and winners, while learning from and with the brightest cleantech minds in our state."The nominees for each category are listed below:Cleantech Impact: Energy - Recognizes an energy project that applies cleantech to create positive impacts for the environment, economy, and residents.2024 Nominees:• Apex Clean Energy - Timbermill Wind• DG Matrix & Flexgen - DG Matrix Power Router Pilot• Hitachi Energy - SunZia HVDC• Kempower - Building Electric With Electric• Koolbridge Solar - Smart Load Centers• PowerSecure - Renewable Fuel - HVO• Scribner - 2nd Gen 620 Electrolzer Test System• United Therapeutics Corporation - Project Lightyear• Varidix - AI-Based Smart Surveillance & Asset Monitoring for Distribution SubstationsCleantech Impact: Local Government - Recognizes a local government or governments that have effectively leveraged resources and partnerships to complete an innovative project or initiative deploying cleantech solutions to create positive impacts for the environment, economy, and residents.2024 Nominees:• City of Charlotte - Sustainable Facilities Policy Revision - Beneficial Electrification• City Of Durham - City of Durham Fleet Electrification• GuilfordWorks (Workforce Development Board/City of Greensboro) - Triad Energy Clean Energy Council• Orange County - Community Climate Action Grant Program• Town of Cary - Food Waste Recycling Drop-off Program• Town of Cary - Transforming Cary Through LoRaWan-Powered IoT Solutions• Town of Chapel Hill - 125 East Rosemary Street Parking DeckCleantech Impact: Transportation - Recognizes a transportation or mobility project that uses innovative cleantech solutions to create positive impacts for the environment, economy, and residents.2024 Nominees:• Atom Power - E100 Series EV Charging Systems• DG Matrix + Flexgen - DG Matrix Power Router Pilot• NC Electric Membership Corporation - EVConnectNC Pilot• Town of Carrboro - 2024 Street Resurfacing ProjectCleantech Impact: Water - Recognizes a water, wastewater, or stormwater project that applies cleantech solutions to create positive impacts for the environment, economy, and residents.2024 Nominees:• ProcessWerx - FOG2Fuel• UNC Chapel Hill - NC PureCleantech Research Innovation Award - Recognizes an individual or team from industry or within an institution of higher learning that is pursuing a research-based solution to a pressing cleantech challenge.2024 Nominees (Organizations):• BIOME Consortia• DG Matrix• Duke University Chemistry Department• HoofPrint Biome• Ndustrial• North Carolina Solar InvertersCleantech Entrepreneur Award - Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated innovation through the development of new technology or advancing existing technology that has the potential to disrupt traditional industries, create a cleaner planet, and improve the quality of life for people here in North Carolina or around the world.[DW1]2024 Nominees:• DG Matrix• Ndustrial• Nimble Energy• Windlift, Inc• PlantdCleantech Talent Development Award - Recognizes an organization or initiative that has made a significant contribution to developing talent, providing professional development, or fostering employment opportunities that support the cleantech industry in the region or state.2024 Nominees:• Coastal Studies Institute - Clean Energy Education & Outreach Team• Nash Community College - EV & Advanced Manufacturing Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program (EV R-PAP)• North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) - NC Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Sectoral Partnership• North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) + STEPs4GROWTH - Clean Energy NC Talent Hub• North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) + STEPs4GROWTH - Clean Energy NC Website• The Science House (NC State University) - Imhotep Academy• Trane Technologies - Energy Engineer Graduate Training Program, Early Career Development• Wake Tech Community College - Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Technician TrainingEquity in Cleantech Award - Recognizes an organization or initiative that has demonstrated a strong commitment to equity in the implementation of a cleantech project.2024 Nominees:• City of Charlotte - High Energy Use Assistance Program• City of Raleigh - Raleigh Heat Map - Addressing Urban Heat & Equity through Data & Community Empowerment• Maureen Joy Charter School, Durham, NC - Maureen Joy Charter School Bus Electrification• SolarEquity - P.E.A.C.H. ApartmentsDiversity in Cleantech Award - Recognizes an organization or initiative that has made significant contributions to ensuring the cleantech workforce reflects the people it serves, pursues organizational approaches that are inclusive of a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives, or actively supports employees' sense of belonging within the organization.2024 Nominees:• Center for Energy Education• E4 Carolinas - HBCU Energy Leadership Pathway• Old Main STREAM Academy, Pembroke, NC - Old Main STREAM Academy School Bus Electrification ProgramThe following awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 13th:Cleantech Champion of the Year - Recognizes an individual who exemplifies a deep commitment to advancing the cleantech industry in their local community, the Research Triangle region, or statewide.Cleantech Impact: Economic Development - Recognizes a cleantech organization that has accelerated economic growth in the region or state.RTCC also recognizes the contributions of the 2024 Cleantech Innovation Awards' sponsors, including the Platinum Sponsor, Hitachi Energy, and Host Sponsor, SAS Institute, along with Gold Sponsors Duke Energy and Ndustrial. Additional sponsorships are available. Organizations interested in sponsoring this event can contact emmit@researchtrianglecleantech.org.Registration is currently open to join the celebration on Wednesday, November 13th from 4:30pm to 8:00pm at the SAS Institute in Cary, NC.About Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC)The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC) is an initiative of business, government, academic and nonprofit leaders working to accelerate the region's cleantech economy through collaboration and partnerships that promote innovation and sector growth. For more information, visit www.researchtrianglecleantech.org.