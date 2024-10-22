PSB Industries Highlights Deox-H2 + TSA System for Advanced Hydrogen Purification

PSB Industries, a specialist in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids, highlights the Deox-H2 + TSA system, a cutting-edge technology designed to meet the growing demands of hydrogen purification across green energy, oil & gas, petrochemical, air separation, and transportation industries. This fully customizable packaged skid offers an advanced approach to purifying hydrogen gas by removing both oxygen and moisture, helping customers meet strict industry specifications.



More Headlines Articles

The Deox-H2 + TSA system effectively handles inlet oxygen concentrations up to 4%, reducing oxygen levels to less than 1 ppmv. In addition, it can process hydrogen gas with high moisture content, reducing water levels to below 1 ppmv. With the ability to operate under a wide range of conditions, including pressures from 100 psig to 800 psig and temperatures from 50°F to 300°F, the system is highly versatile and suitable for various hydrogen processing facilities.Designed for minimal operator intervention, the fully automatic system integrates essential subcomponents, instrumentation, and controls into a single efficient package. The inclusion of multiple regeneration strategies ensures zero gas emissions or losses, optimizing operational efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, the multi-layered adsorbent bed provides a cost-effective solution, reducing operating expenses while ensuring the highest level of purification.For applications that do not require oxygen removal, PSB Industries offers a stand-alone Dryer package option, providing further flexibility to meet the specific needs of hydrogen producers."With the Deox-H2 + TSA system, PSB Industries continues to push the boundaries of hydrogen purification technology," says Brian Meyer, Application Sales Manager, PSB Industries. "Our goal is to provide businesses with solutions that not only meet the strictest purity standards but also offer long-term operational savings and environmental benefits."PSB Industries manufactures and designs the Deox-H2 + TSA system in accordance with North American standards such as ASME, ANSI, NEC, UL, etc. and can further provide CRN registration for Canadian projects, ensuring it meets stringent industry standards for pressure vessels and safety. The system's comprehensive design and customizable features make it a valuable asset for any hydrogen production facility.For more information about PSB Industries' Deox-H2 + TSA system or other purification solutions, visit https://psbindustries.com/psb_hydrogen_bulletinAbout PSB Industries:PSB Industries specializes in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids. With a global presence, PSB Industries serves multiple industries, offering advanced solutions that enhance the purity and quality of gas streams.