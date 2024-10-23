Finish Thompson’s DB Series Pumps Lead the Charge in Clean Energy

Erie, PA -- Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, continues to drive innovation in clean energy with its DB Series mag-drive pumps. These advanced pumps are playing a pivotal role in the offshore wind industry, supporting the national push toward renewable energy with their efficient, reliable, and maintenance-saving designs. As wind power becomes central to the clean energy movement, Finish Thompson's DB Series is proving to be indispensable for offshore wind turbine applications.



The DB Series pumps are designed with neodymium magnets, allowing for a compact design that saves space, complete with a replaceable shaft and bushing that reduces repair costs. The pumps are ISO 1940 G2.5 balanced, ensuring smooth operation with virtually no vibration, which makes them ideal for the demanding conditions of offshore wind farms. Additionally, the DB Series mounts to NEMA and IEC motor frames, allowing it to be used globally, while the back pullout design simplifies maintenance and reduces downtime. The pumps feature a close-coupled design for a compact package and are equipped with a five-year warranty, providing peace of mind to operators.One of the most significant advantages of the DB Series is its sealless mag-drive design, which eliminates the primary cause of pump failure—the mechanical seal. This not only improves reliability but also enhances safety by preventing the pumped liquid from leaking, a crucial benefit for offshore wind turbines where environmental protection and operational continuity are paramount. Equipped with a carbon bushing, the pump's ability to run dry for hours without damage prevents further damage from operator error or system issues. Additionally, its corrosion-resistant polypropylene or PVDF construction ensures it can handle a wide range of fluids, including those found in wind turbine applications. This high-efficiency pump reduces power consumption, further lowering the total cost of ownership by using less electricity.The DB Series has demonstrated immense value in real-world offshore wind farm applications. A recent case study shows how these sealless mag-drive pumps deliver critical resources for renewable energy systems, reducing maintenance costs and ensuring continuous operation in remote areas.As the U.S. accelerates its clean energy initiatives, wind power is expected to play a significant role in the country's energy future. Offshore wind farms are seeing substantial growth, with numerous projects underway along the nation's coastlines. Finish Thompson's DB pumps are well-positioned to support this expansion by providing reliable, efficient, and low-maintenance solutions for wind turbine operations.To learn more about Finish Thompson's renewable energy solutions, visit https://www.finishthompson.com/markets/renewable-energy/.About Finish Thompson Inc.Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on six continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe. Connect with Finish Thompson on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.