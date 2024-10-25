Vermeer launches PD25R pile driver for solar field construction

Vermeer unveils the PD25R pile driver, engineered to meet the evolving demands of the growing solar market. This new model features a 25-ft (7.6-m) pile driving capability, allowing solar contractors to install longer piles for larger solar arrays and on varied terrain. The PD25R's extended reach enables contractors to adapt to changing project requirements and site conditions for optimal productivity in solar field construction.



"The PD25R represents a significant advancement in pile-driving technology," said Ed Savage, product manager at Vermeer. "We've incorporated 12 years of customer feedback to create a machine that offers greater flexibility, capacity and optimized performance."Powerful performance and versatilityPowered by a robust 74-hp (55.2-kW) Tier 4 Final/Stage IV engine, the Vermeer PD25R delivers impressive performance in the field. It achieves transport speeds of up to 2.5 mph (4.0 km/hr) and generates substantial hydraulic power for optimal hammer downforce. This power combination enables the machine to operate effectively across a wide range of ground conditions, including challenging terrains. As a result, contractors can confidently tackle diverse project sites, expanding their business opportunities and improving project efficiency.The innovative design of the Vermeer PD25R pile driver includes a telescoping mast and rotating upper half, eliminating the need for assembly and disassembly. This design allows for quick rotation and positioning of the mast, significantly optimizing setup and teardown time. For contractors, this means less non-value-added time between jobs and the ability to complete more installations in a day.With a 25-ft (7.6-m) pile driving capability and the ability to leave up to 10 in (25.4 cm) of pile exposed above ground, the PD25R demonstrates remarkable versatility. These features allow the machine to meet various installation requirements for solar arrays, inverters and battery storage systems. By providing flexibility for different applications within a single project, the PD25R helps solar contractors streamline their operations.Advanced automation and diagnosticsDesigned to support automation, the Vermeer PD25R includes features like auto plumb, auto home, auto target and an optional laser receiver. The machine is also ready to accept Trimble or Carlson GPS systems, enhancing accuracy and consistency during installation. This automation helps improve installation quality and reduces the learning curve for new operators, helping contractors address labor shortages and training challenges in the industry.Equipped with advanced technological features, the PD25R enhances operational efficiency and management. Intelligent on-rig diagnostics provide operators with specific explanations and prescriptive troubleshooting steps, enabling quick issue resolution and optimizing uptime. This system is integrated with telematics connectivity, offering contractors comprehensive insights into their machine's performance, location, and maintenance needs. These combined technologies allow operators of various skill levels to keep the machine running efficiently while providing project managers with real-time data for improved fleet management and resource allocation.Enhanced maneuverability and safetyThe Vermeer PD25R is equipped with rubber tracks and exerts a low ground pressure of just 5.7 PSI. This design enhances flotation and turning abilities, minimizing ground disturbance and allowing work to continue in various weather conditions, including rain. Combined with its compact footprint — measuring 122 in (309.9 cm) in length, 101 in (256.5 cm) in transport width and 121 in (307.3 cm) in operating width — the PD25R offers exceptional maneuverability and adaptability to diverse jobsites.Safety features of the PD25R include an automatic stop, tracking speed control based on hammer height and tilt, and bump bars for optional automation systems.Optional row-to-row technologyVermeer is also introducing new row-to-row technology as an available option on the PD25R pile driver, enhancing automation in solar installations."With the optional row-to-row technology, operators no longer need to manually pivot or turn the machine into the next row," Savage explained. "This technology means less room for operator error during the installation process and can lead to optimized training for beginner operators. For solar contractors who opt for this feature, it translates to faster installation times and improved overall project effectiveness."The row-to-row system uses GPS to locate waypoints and complete installation accurately and consistently. When combined with the Vermeer point-to-point system, it allows for comprehensive machine navigation throughout the solar field with minimal operator input. This level of automation not only speeds up the installation process but also allows a high degree of accuracy, helping reduce the need for costly rework and improving the overall quality of solar field construction.The Vermeer PD25R pile driver, with its optional automation technologies, offers solar contractors a powerful solution to help maximize output, improve streamlined performance and address labor challenges in pile installation.For more information about the Vermeer PD25R pile driver and its optional automation features, visit vermeer.com or contact your local Vermeer dealer.###About Vermeer CorporationVermeer delivers a real impact on the way important work gets done through the manufacture of high-quality agricultural, underground construction, surface mining, tree care and environmental equipment. 