Terrasmart and Melink Solar Shine Solar Energy on Cincinnati Zoo

Terrasmart, the renewable energy arm of Gibraltar Industries, and Melink Solar, a commercial solar engineering, procurement, and construction company (EPC), proudly announces the completion of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's new solar carport.



TerrasmartTerrasmartAt 2.8 megawatts (MWs), the photovoltaic (PV) parking canopy addition is currently the largest publicly accessible urban solar array in the country. Terrasmart designed and manufactured the project's racking system, performing the mechanical installation in partnership with lead EPC Melink Solar. With this solar carport, the Zoo's 4.55 MWs total of on-site solar capacity meets two-thirds of its power needs and supports its goal to be net zero by 2025."Executing this project for the Cincinnati Zoo aligns deeply with our mission to build sustainability for our clients," says Melink Solar CEO Seth Parker. "We are honored to support the zoo's commitment to environmental stewardship and proud to have collaborated with all of our partners on this project."The system integrated nearly 5,000 bifacial modules connected via string inverter technology. The new carport will provide shade for about 800 vehicles as it eliminates 1,775 tons of CO2 emissions. According to zoo officials, the solar systems collectively will reduce the facility's annual power bill to around $300,000 by 2030 to 2032, down from $1.6 million in 2005."Solar technology, and our understanding of how to use it, has evolved dramatically since we erected our first solar array in 2006 on the Zoo's education building," states Mark Fisher, Vice President of Facilities, Planning, and Sustainability for the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. "This new array is a good example of that. It occupies less physical space but will generate almost twice as much power as the current array. Now online, two-thirds of the Zoo's electrical needs will come from our parking lots."To help offset energy poverty in the neighborhood, the zoo also has financed an additional 165 kilowatts of solar panels through its Community Solar Resiliency Program to support smaller installations at local churches, community centers, and schools.With more than 270 MWs of solar carports deployed since 2008, Terrasmart's deep manufacturing and installation experience delivered smart scheduling, shorter lead times, and fewer disruptions for zoo employees and visitors."Completing this milestone project for the Cincinnati Zoo is a significant achievement for all of us at Terrasmart," said Terrasmart Chief Sales Officer Yury Reznikov. "Not only did we deliver our canopy solution on time and within budget, we are also excited about the meaningful impact this project will have for the zoo and its neighboring communities."About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 25 GWs of solar deployed across 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more information, please visit Terrasmart.com.About Melink SolarMelink Solar is a leading provider of clean energy solutions, specializing in the design and installation of commercial solar systems. Recognized as the top EPC in the Midwest and ranked #8 EPC in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine, we deliver sustainable solar solutions that help businesses reduce energy costs and carbon footprints. Our tailored approach ensures long-term value and environmental impact, as we remain committed to advancing a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information on Melink Solar, please visit: MelinkSolar.com