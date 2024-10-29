7.2-Megawatt Solar Project in Development by SolarBank in New York

SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) ("SolarBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to develop a 7.2 MW DC ground-mount solar power project known as the North Main project (the "Project") on a site located in Wyoming County, New York. With a secured site lease and interconnection study underway, the Project is another key part of SolarBank's expanding development pipeline—which exceeds one gigawatt—as well as the Company's commitment to advancing community solar.



The clean energy generated by community solar projects feeds directly into the local electricity grid. Depending on the size and number of panels a community solar project has, renters and homeowners can earn credits on their electric bill and save money from the electricity that is generated by a project.By subscribing to a project, community members can access the benefits of renewable energy without having to install panels on their home. SolarBank's strategic focus on community solar aligns with its goal of powering thousands of homes with clean and affordable energy.Assuming the Project's interconnection study is successful, the Company will continue to work to complete the permitting process and secure the necessary financing for the construction of the Project. The Project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") NY-Sun Program.There are several risks associated with the development of the Project. The development of any project is subject to receipt of interconnection approval, required permits, the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements for the Company and the risks associated with the construction of a solar power project. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar power, which could result in future projects no longer being economic. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with the projects and statements made in this press release.About SolarBank CorporationSolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.