THE SMARTER E AWARD 2025: APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

Munich/Pforzheim, November 04, 2024 - One award, five categories, 15 winners and an abundance of innovative and intelligent ideas, products, services and projects: The next The smarter E AWARD is already on the horizon. Companies can submit their applications for the coveted award starting November 1, 2024. The application period ends on January 31, 2025. The winners will be announced and presented with their awards at an official ceremony on the eve of The smarter E Europe on May 6, 2025 at Messe München.



More Headlines Articles

The categories of the competition demonstrate the diversity and the interconnectedness of the four sub-exhibitions Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power as well as the role of The smarter E as the leading platform in the industry's key areas.The five award categoriesThe world of energy and mobility is undergoing fundamental and dynamic change, with a focus on deeper and smarter integration of technologies and sectors. The five categories of The smarter E AWARD are a tribute to this diversity and complexity:• Photovoltaics: The Photovoltaics category recognizes "classic" innovations in the solar industry - from solar cells and modules to PV components, mounting and tracking systems, and production technologies.• Energy Storage: Experts are calling this the decade of energy storage, which is a cornerstone of our climate-neutral 24/7 energy supply. For this reason, the Energy Storage category recognizes exceptional innovations in the storage industry - from energy storage technology and components to battery production technologies.• E-Mobility: The mobility sector is key to the success of the energy transition. Prizes in the E-mobility category honor innovations and projects that move the mobility transition forward, especially in the areas of charging infrastructure, intelligent charging solutions, e-vehicles, mobility services or traction batteries.• Smart Integrated Energy: The Smart Integrated Energy category recognizes technologies and solutions for intelligent energy management and cross-sector use of renewable energies in a holistic and flexible system. The focus lies on grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.• Outstanding Projects: There is an exclusive category for outstanding products and services that were integrated into a global renewable energies project: Outstanding Projects. The products or services eligible for this award can be in any area of the energy system, from photovoltaics, hydrogen, storage technology, mobility to grid operation. Requirement: The project must have been fully realized between January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2025.Who can applyWhether you participated in Munich, São Paulo, Mexico City, Gandhinagar or Dubai - all exhibitors of the international event series The smarter E and the associated individual exhibitions can submit their applications for the renowned industry award between November 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025. In the Outstanding Projects category, legal owners of a system or project are also eligible. An international panel comprised of industry experts will then thoroughly review and evaluate all submissions in terms of pioneering work, innovative power and economical and ecological benefits.For more information about the application, please visit: www.thesmartere-award.comThe smarter E"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E Europe, the world's leading alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply. The global event series unites four exhibition brands: Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power Europe. They all serve as platforms for presenting innovations that help move the energy industry forward.Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and specializes in the fields of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, distributors, service providers, project developers, project planners and start-ups in the solar industry.ees is the international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. It brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for e-mobility providers, charge point operators, manufacturers and distributors, installers and planners, fleet and energy managers, suppliers and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies associated with renewable energies for sustainable mobility.EM-Power is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a flexible smart grid, integrating prosumers, e-mobility and power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system, and promoting the efficient use of renewable energy sources. The exhibition presents innovative technologies and services that promote 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply.For more information on The smarter E, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.com