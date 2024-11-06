ACP Statement on Election Results

WASHINGTON D.C., November 6, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement from ACP CEO Jason Grumet after the 2024 presidential election:



"The American Clean Power Association congratulates President Trump on his hard-fought victory. ACP looks forward to working with the Trump-Vance Administration to unleash American-made energy, deliver reliable power to the grid, grow the economy, and enhance our national security."Domestically produced clean power is vital to meeting our nation's surging electricity demand. Our industry grew by double digits each year under the first Trump Administration and has accelerated this rate of progress since. Private sector clean energy investment is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to small towns and rural communities across the nation, while hundreds of new factories have come online in states that have seen far too many good jobs move overseas."Harnessing America's diverse energy resources is essential to our national security and global power. By combining the strengths of all domestic energy resources, the Trump Administration can advance an economy that is dynamic, secure, and clean. We are committed to working with the Trump-Vance Administration and the new Congress to continue this great American success story."###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and learn more at cleanpower.org.