Survey Unveils Ever-Increasing Support for Nuclear Power to Grow the Economy, Reduce Pollution, Keep the Planet Cool, and Ensure Energy Reliability and Security

Fifty-five percent of U.S. respondents believe nuclear energy is an essential part of the solution to climate disruption and energy security, according to the seventh consecutive ecoAmerica Climate Perspectives Survey. The annual survey polls preferences and opinions of diverse individuals of various backgrounds, ages, and political affiliations about current and future energy choices and their impact on our lives and environment. The full ecoAmerica report can be found here.



Nuclear is popular for economy, pollution reduction, reliability, and energy securitySupport for nuclear power has grown for several key reasons. Most Americans (70 percent, 8-point rise since 2018) said nuclear power helps us grow our economy while reducing pollution that harms our climate and health. Most Americans also say nuclear power plants generate electricity reliably (69 percent in 2024 vs. 64 percent in 2018) and keep America competitive and energy independent (68 percent in 2024 vs. 61 percent in 2018).Additionally, most Americans believe nuclear power plants should be kept running until lower-cost renewable energy becomes available (70 percent) or as long as they are cost-effective in the long term (68 percent). And 67 percent say they support nuclear power because it does not emit pollutants that contribute to climate change."Nuclear energy is increasingly being adopted worldwide to solve climate disruption, with 25 countries signing the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity by 2050 and 14 major banks and financial institutions committing to finance the expansion," said Guido Nuñez-Mujica, director of data science for Anthropocene Institute. "It is no wonder, since nuclear energy protects air quality, consumes only a small land footprint, and produces minimal waste that can be reused. In addition, the existing spent fuel could power the United States for a whole century. Nuclear energy offers a path of hope, especially for nations trying to increase their quality of life without worsening our climate crisis."The U.S. wants investment in clean energy versus fossil fuelNearly three-quarters of Americans (72 percent) say wind and solar should receive more research and development (R&D) funding from the United States, and over half (56 percent) support more R&D funding for next-generation nuclear energy. Fifty-two percent support R&D spending on natural gas (made up largely of methane), while few Americans support R&D spending on oil (42 percent) or coal (30 percent). These findings indicate ripening social conditions for accelerating the transition away from coal, oil, and gas.The results also show that Republicans and Democrats are less divided on support for nuclear R&D than for other energy sources. Fifty-six percent of Democrats and 62 percent of Republicans say that the United States should spend more on next-generation nuclear R&D, which is only a 6-point divide. In comparison, there is a 21-point difference between the parties for oil, 14-point difference for coal, and 12-point difference for gas.Concerns about nuclear continue to declineAcross the seven years of the survey, concerns about nuclear energy have decreased in the U.S. Fewer Americans report concerns about health and safety, waste disposal, security and weaponization, and overpopulation in 2024 versus 2018. For example, concern for waste disposal has decreased across all parties since 2018. The greatest 17-point drop is observed in Democrats, with concern dropping from 92 percent in 2018 to 75 percent in 2024. For Independents, concern drops by 13 points, and for Republicans, it drops by 9.About Anthropocene InstituteAnthropocene Institute comprises scientists, engineers, communicators, marketers, thought leaders, and advocates — all pulling together toward a common goal: make the Earth abundant for all and sustainable for decades to come. For more information, visit www.anthropoceneinstitute.com.