eMpasys Nvoltaic is a independent division of eMpasys renewable tech. The division will focus on providing Nvoltaic renewable tech decentralized power systems, consultations and designs. The division will help bring to market, educate, promote and design various Nvoltaic possible solutions. The Nvoltaic solutions can be integrate into various applications as a sustainable clean energy power source.



Nvoltaic renewable tech solutions can be jointly developed with R&D companies, Prototype developers,manufacturers and utility companies. The Nvoltaic technology will make it possible to achieve scalable, sustainable electrical power infrastructure without the environmental drawbacks associated with conventional energy sources.