Nautilus Solar Energy® Transforms Contaminated Site into Community Solar Farm

Summit, NJ — [November 12, 2024] — Nautilus Solar Energy®, a leading national community solar company, announced the opening of a 7.0 MW community solar project located on a remediation site in Sanford, Maine. The Nautilus Solar team worked with Walden Renewables Development LLC (the original developers), to finalize this innovative project which demonstrates how compromised land can be transformed into a productive source of clean energy and driving economic growth.



This project, now fully operational, will provide clean, renewable energy to over 960 subscribers in the Central Maine Power (CMP) utility territory. Nautilus Solar is the long-term owner of the facility, ensuring ongoing performance, energy production, and customer savings for years to come."We are thrilled to partner with the Walden team and the City of Sanford to find a creative solution for repurposing the contaminated site into a source of clean energy for the local community," said Laura York, Vice President of Structuring at Nautilus Solar. "This project not only helps Maine achieve its ambitious renewable energy goals but also offers tangible savings to residents and businesses who otherwise wouldn't have access to solar energy."The Sanford project qualifies under Maine's Net Energy Billing (NEB) program, which is part of the state's commitment to reaching 80% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050. This project enables Maine residents and businesses to subscribe to Nautilus Community Solar, offering them the opportunity to save money on their electric charges without needing to invest in or install solar panels on their rooftops.The solar farm is situated on a combination of city-owned land and abutting property belonging to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Once home to CGA Inc., a circuit board recycling facility, this project reflects a unique partnership with the City of Sanford, helping the city achieve its environmental and economic ambitions. In addition to the clean energy it generates, the solar farm provides a stable source of revenue for the City through lease payments, and the creation of job opportunities."We were very pleased to work with Nautilus on this important project," said Henry Weitzner, CEO of Walden Renewables Development. "The transformation of the heavily contaminated CGA brownfield site in Sanford to a remediated site for a solar farm is a great success story and involved extensive collaboration with Maine DEP, the City of Sanford, US Army Corps and the Maine Turnpike Authority. We are thrilled to see the project now operating for Nautilus."The Sanford CGA community solar project is part of the Nautilus Solar broader portfolio of community solar initiatives across Maine and the United StatesFor more information about the Sanford CGA Community Solar Project or to learn how to subscribe to Nautilus Community Solar, visit www.NautilusSolar.com.# # #About Nautilus Solar EnergyNautilus Solar Energy®, LLC is a leading community solar company, providing cleaner energy to residential and commercial customers in local communities. Nautilus operates and manages solar farms in 12 states and is responsible for financing, development, maintenance, and customer service for the lifetime of the project. Founded in 2006, Nautilus has helped shape the future of solar to provide an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice for all. Nautilus is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager with a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable strategies. For more information on Nautilus Solar Energy visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.About Walden Renewables DevelopmentWalden Renewables Development is a renewable energy development company founded in 2011 to develop, finance, construct, own and operate renewable energy projects across the US. Walden is currently developing a pipeline of over 9 GW of grid scale solar, wind, stand-alone battery and distributed generation solar projects.