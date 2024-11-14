Tigo Energy Prevails in Patent Dispute with SMA, Further Bolstering Intellectual Property Position

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a significant legal victory in defense of its core intellectual property. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has rejected SMA Solar Technology AG's challenge to Tigo U.S. Patent No. 9,584,021, which covers an innovative power-supply design for module-level power electronics (MLPE) technology that addresses false-start problems when solar systems are powering up.



This latest USPTO ruling follows others that have served to solidify the portfolio of intellectual property Tigo has developed through investment in research and development. The decision also marks a further win in a series of disputes with SMA, in which Tigo has successfully defended patents integral to its MLPE technology, including U.S. Patent Nos. 9,966,848 and 10,333,405. These three patents are part of Tigo's ongoing patent-infringement dispute with SMA in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware."Our successes in defending Tigo patented technology affirm the strength of our intellectual property portfolio and reinforce our position as a leader in solar innovation," said Zvi Alon, chief executive officer of Tigo Energy. "Our MLPE designs enable high-reliability solutions that address critical performance challenges and enable powerful features for solar installers. We remain committed to driving advancements in solar safety and efficiency and to protecting the investments Tigo makes in innovation."Tigo products, patents, and licensees related to rapid shutdown systems are listed on the Tigo Virtual Patent Marking for Rapid Shutdown Devices webpage. Tigo offers technology licenses to patent claims upheld by the USPTO on fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory terms. For more information about the Tigo Flex MLPE solutions portfolio, please visit the website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.