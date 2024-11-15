Akselos Shapes the Future of Refining with Structural Performance Management software

- Akselos, a global leader in Structural Performance Management (SPM), announces the expansion of its SPM software offering for hydrotreaters in the refining and petrochemicals sector globally.



With over 3,400 hydrotreating units worldwide processing hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of product annually, refineries face mounting pressure to reduce emissions. The energy-intensive processes involved in oil extraction, processing, refining and transport contributed to 450 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions globally in 2022 alone, underscoring the urgent need for the sector to optimize operations and monitor aging infrastructure.Early deployment results emphasize the technology's transformative impact. At a North American refinery Akselos' SPM software reduced startup and shutdown times of the plants reactor by up to 20% while maintaining strict safety standards. The improved visibility into asset health also enabled more precise maintenance planning, reducing unnecessary downtime and associated operational waste."The petrochemicals sector is at a crossroads. It's still vital in today's energy mix, but its operations are inefficient and are having a significant impact on the environment," said Claus Reimers, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Akselos. "Akselos can't answer all of their problems, but we are supporting refinery and petrochemicals operators globally to maximise their output, make better, more informed decisions and ultimately enable them to operate energy intensive equipment like reactors, heaters, furnaces and separators, more efficiently, for longer."By bringing real-time structural health monitoring directly into the control room, this technology empowers operators to increase their bottom line through optimized maintenance schedules, extended asset life while maximizing output, and minimizing both planned and unplanned downtime.Akselos' SPM software, developed on a next-generation technology stack, compliant with all major industry standards (e.g. API 579), delivers simulation capabilities that are 1,000 times faster than legacy solutions while providing 30-50 times greater analytical detail. It has been hardened over a decade in the industry and is now a standard solution for supermajors.ENDSAbout AkselosAkselos provides groundbreaking Structural Performance Management (SPM) software powered by the world's fastest and most advanced physics-based simulations. Founded in 2012 and with operations in Europe, the USA and Southeast Asia, Akselos' SPM software is designed to help protect the world's critical infrastructure through near real-time structural health monitoring capabilities. For more information, visit www.akselos.com