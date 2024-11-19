Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Previews Keynote Speakers & Conference Program for 2025 Flagship Event
The February 25-27 conference and expo will feature expert speakers at the intersection of policy, technology, and renewable energy
Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference for solar + storage professionals, today announced a selection of keynote speakers and conference sessions for its February 25-27, 2025 flagship event at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
"We are thrilled to welcome a multifaceted lineup of knowledgeable clean energy experts to our flagship event in February," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Offering a range of perspectives and experience, our speakers will offer valuable insights spanning policy, technology, market trends, and more within the evolving clean energy landscape. By bringing together voices from journalism, academia, and the tech industry, we aim to deliver a well-rounded view of our industry's challenges and opportunities as they exist today and in preparation for the future."
Open to all pass types, IESNA 2025's keynote presentations will feature:
Hanna Grene, Global GTM & Operations Leader for Energy at Microsoft
Robinson Meyer, Founder of HeatMap
Jesse Jenkins, Assistant Professor at Princeton University
In addition to keynotes, IESNA's 2025 conference program will feature 28 sessions, complemented by one full-day and two half-day workshops. Curated sessions will delve into crucial areas shaping the future of clean energy and include:
- What's Next: State of Federal Solar and Storage Policy Post-Inauguration
- Domestic Solar Supply Chain: Outlook, Benefits & Incentives
- Streamlining Interconnection Timelines for Solar and Solar + Storage
- Improving Grid Resiliency with DERs
- Utilizing Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies to Create a More Resilient Grid
Learn More—and Register
To get the latest session and speaker details, subscribe to event updates. To secure your spot at the 2025 conference and expo, please click here to register.
About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America
Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.