FRESH IDEAS FOR BIG GOALS: START-UPS SETTING NEW TRENDS AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2025

In less than six months, Messe München will once again be the center of the global energy industry. From big global players to dynamic pioneers, everyone shaping the energy transition will come together at The smarter E Europe. The projected numbers speak for themselves: More than 3,000 exhibitors, including 180 start-ups, as well as over 110,000 visitors from around the world are expected to come to Munich from May 7-9, 2025. Exhibitors and visitors can look forward to three exciting days of innovation and discussion.Start-ups play a major role at The smarter E 2025. © Solar Promotion GmbHStart-up Area: more than 4,000 square meters for new ideasThe smarter E Europe promotes the innovative power of young companies by offering them an exclusive Start-up Area with more than 4,000 square meters of exhibition space, where they will have the opportunity to present their products and solutions to an international expert audience. Start-ups can choose one of three exhibition packages: Newcomer, Rising Star and Young Innovators, which is reserved for German companies. These packages offer special conditions that make it easy to participate in the exhibition and promote diverse ideas.With the Young Innovators package, German start-ups can present themselves at the joint booth of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), which grants them a subsidy that covers up to 60 percent of their costs. With these offerings, The smarter E Europe proactively supports the growth of start-ups in the energy sector. The goal is to help start-ups make new contacts and receive funding and cooperation offers from established companies, and to increase their visibility in the market.Presenting and networkingA central element of the Start-up Area is the Start-up Stage, where pioneers have the opportunity to present their innovative products and solutions to an expert audience. This stage is not only an opportunity to present, but also to engage in valuable discussions with experts that can help start-ups refine their ideas. 2025 will see the first informal breakfast for participating start-ups, giving them an opportunity to discuss and network with each other. In addition, four mini lounges will provide participants with a more private space for productive meetings and strategic alliances. The Start-up Area is the ideal environment to make new contacts, cultivate old ones, and build partnerships.All eyes on The smarter E AWARDThe spotlight will shine especially bright on companies and innovators that receive The smarter E AWARD. The coveted industry award will be presented in the categories Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility, Smart Integrated Energy and Outstanding Projects at an award ceremony on the eve of The smarter E Europe on May 6, 2025 at the International Congress Center München (ICM). Two start-ups won the award in 2024: dvlp.energy from Berlin for its data-based tool that helps assess the suitability of areas for solar and wind power generation, and IO Dynamics from Flensburg for a smart charging solution for electric delivery vehicle fleets. You can apply for The smarter E AWARD 2025 until January 31, participation is free of charge for start-ups.Start-ups @The smarter E Europe 2025 - Become part of it now!As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from May 7-9, 2025.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that's the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply.