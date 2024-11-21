Tigo Energy Brings Rapid Shutdown Education Event to Malaysia with Solar Hive

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, has announced plans to deliver a presentation on advanced solar safety technology with regional equipment distribution leader, Solar Hive, at an event in Kuala Lumpur on November 25, 2024. At the Tigo Solar Hive Technical Event, the two industry leaders will showcase the importance of solar safety as well as the path towards compliance with new regulations in the Malaysian market and highlight their innovative solar rapid shutdown and monitoring solutions.



Rapid shutdown is becoming increasingly important in Malaysia, with backing from fire safety organizations. In a rapidly expanding market fueled by increasing investments in renewable energy and untapped potential, expertise in rapid shutdown will enable installers to capitalize on this momentum. Through its collaboration with Solar Hive, Tigo will present the Tigo TS4-X product line, which empowers installers with the flexibility to deploy high-power modules up to 800W. Designed for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale projects, the TS4-X series features Tigo's patented technology and has been verified as compatible with 980 different inverter models from 48 third-party inverter brands. With safety, monitoring, and optimization features, the TS4-X series offers versatility and efficiency, ensuring optimal performance for energy-critical sectors."We are excited to collaborate with Tigo at our upcoming event to prepare local installers on new regulations and to bring cutting-edge rapid shutdown solutions to the Malaysian market," said Jessica Lee, Sales Representative at Solar Hive. "As Malaysia's solar industry grows, compliance with safety standards is critical. Our collaboration with Tigo allows us to offer industry-leading solutions that will help installers meet these challenges head-on while driving efficiency and reliability in solar energy systems."Guidelines on fire safety for rooftop solar installations in Malaysia, issued by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), are paving the way for rapid shutdown requirements similar to those in the U.S. and increasingly adopted worldwide. Backed by support from fire and emergency response departments, these safety measures mitigate critical risks in rooftop solar installations, ensuring safer conditions for personnel during emergencies. While rapid shutdown is mandated in other markets, Malaysia offers an opportunity for Tigo to educate stakeholders on the value of these systems. As a leader in module-level power electronics (MLPE), Tigo demonstrates how its solutions ensure compliance, enhance safety, and improve operational efficiency in solar installations nationwide."In the face of the uncertainty that tends to accompany the run-up to new regulations, we feel that a certain urgency is required to bring installers in the Malaysian market up to speed on rapid shutdown safety standards," said JD Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Tigo Energy. "Not only will this seminar with Solar Hive highlight how to work towards compliance with solar safety efficiently, but it is also designed to provide concrete lessons from Tigo about how installers in markets around the globe have adapted to rapid shutdown regulations. The Malaysian market has tremendous potential for solar, and we look forward to supporting this growth."At the Tigo Solar Hive Technical Event, the companies will provide educational materials, including case studies from successful installations across Asia and resources detailing the design and integration of rapid shutdown technology. Malaysian installers and stakeholders will also be offered hands-on training and insights into the practical applications of rapid shutdown and monitoring technologies enabled by the Tigo Energy Intelligence platform to further advance the local solar community.For more information on Tigo rapid shutdown solutions, register for the Tigo Solar Hive Technical Event in Kuala Lumpur, or educational resources and further roadshow details, please visit the Tigo Solar Hive Event webpage.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.