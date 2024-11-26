Does Solar Add Value To Your Home in Virginia?
While specific studies on Virginia's real estate market are scarce, national data and local observations indicate solar-equipped homes are generally more appealing to buyers. National research illustrates a significant increase in home values with solar installations.
We're excited to announce the release of Virtue Solar's latest blog post that delves into how solar installations can affect your home's resale value. If you're contemplating solar energy but hesitant because you're not in your "forever home," this article is a must-read. Learn how adding solar panels could be a smart investment even if you anticipate moving.
While specific studies on Virginia's real estate market are scarce, national data and local observations indicate solar-equipped homes are generally more appealing to buyers. National research illustrates a significant increase in home values with solar installations. For instance, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found an average increase of $15,000 in home value with solar systems. Meanwhile, Zillow reports solar homes sell for 4.1% more, and Rocket Homes shows a higher likelihood of selling over the asking price, quicker than their non-solar counterparts.
For those in Virginia, where energy costs continue to rise, the appeal of owning a solar home is evident. Buyers increasingly view solar as a method to manage future utility costs effectively. Local real estate trends echo these findings, noting that Virginia's solar policies and tax credits only enhance a home's marketability.
To explore the full scope of how solar panels can increase your property value in Virginia, read Does Solar Add Value To Your Home in Virginia? If you are looking for the highest-rated solar installation company in Virginia, reach out to Virtue Solar and get a free solar assessment!