Powering Forward: Advancements in Energy Continue in SMART ENERGY WEEK

Tokyo, Japan — Developments in the energy sector are on ardent momentum, with SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] ramping up for next year. Following the success of the November show in Osaka, Smart Energy Week will come to the prestigious Tokyo Big Sight on February 19-21, 2025, inviting professionals to visit and witness the electrifying heights the industry can reach.



Get to know SMART ENERGY WEEKOrganised by RX Japan Ltd., SMART ENERGY WEEK is an influential 3-day event that gathers leaders and stakeholders across the local and international energy sector. The show aims to display the latest energy innovations and share groundbreaking information to help businesses propel forward.It believes in the value of renewable energy, considering the world's carbon neutrality goals for 2050, featuring a wide range of sources, including hydrogen and fuel cells, solar power, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind power, biomass, and zero-emission thermal power generation.SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] 2025 boasts of *1,600+ exhibitors, *72,000+ visitors, and *200+ speakers in a sprawling *83,060 m2 show floor. (*including concurrent shows)Source from a Variety of AreasAt SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] 2025, there is something for everyone in the energy industry, proudly outlining 7 show areas for visitors to explore.One of the areas is the H2 & FC Expo, the world's largest exhibition specialising in hydrogen and fuel cells. It showcases the latest hydrogen and fuel cell technologies for production, transportation, storage, and use.PV Expo is Japan's largest show for the PV industry, concerned with photovoltaic power. It gathers producers of top-of-the-line solar cells, solar power plant construction, as well as its maintenance and operation.For sourcing batteries, components, materials, and rechargeable batteries, all from development to production, look no further than Battery Japan. It promotes rechargeable and renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles (EV).Expect a specialised area for energy distribution too with Smart Grid Expo. This show covers smart grids and IT-driven solutions for power production and distribution, with leaders in VPP, DR-related technologies, energy management systems, rechargeable batteries, and EV utilisations.Wind Expo is a zone dedicated to the latest developments in wind power generation, including technologies like wind turbines, wind farm construction, its maintenance and operation, as well as offshore wind technologies.Discover all things related to biomass power generation at Biomass Expo. This exhibition allows visitors to find solutions including biomass fuels, power generation systems, and heat utilisation technologies.Lastly, explore Japan's largest exhibition for zero emission thermal power generation technology with Zero-E Thermal Expo. Source exceptional innovations in power generation systems, plant equipment, maintenance and operation technologies, and hydrogen and ammonia utilisation.Why Visit SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] 2025?Visitor registration for SMART ENERGY WEEK is free, and it comes with numerous perks that attendees can enjoy.Aside from having the opportunity to discover, test, and source the latest technology in the energy industry, conference sessions are also open for visitors to hear expert-led insights and pioneering research.Last year's show featured key industry players like Shuichi Togasawa, Chief Engineer at Honda R&D Co., Ltd. and Shinji Taira, Boston Consulting Group's Managing Director and Partner.Networking with top businesses comes easily too, with reputable brands such as JERA, Mitsubishi Electric, Toyota, Honda, and Power X in support and participation at SMART ENERGY WEEK.Additionally, access to two concurrent shows is included with the free visitor pass. Explore Decarbonisation Expo and the Circular Economy Expo.The former focuses on a broad range of decarbonisation developments and solutions across industries, while the latter covers circular economy creation and sustainability, targeting companies aiming for circular business models to seamlessly achieve and adapt to carbon neutrality by 2050.Empower the Future: SMART ENERGY WEEKSecuring energy for the future and discovering technologies which forwards that is a major feat. It is neither a one-time undertaking nor a solo job. 