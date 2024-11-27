SolarEdge Announces Closure of Energy Storage Division

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that as part of its focus on its core solar activities, it will cease all activities of its Energy Storage division. This decision will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 500 employees, most of whom are in South Korea. The expected quarterly operating expenses savings due to the closure are approximately $7.5 million with the full run rate expected to be achieved by the second half of 2025. The Company intends to sell the assets related to the storage division activities including its manufacturing facilities for battery cells and packs. This does not impact the solar business sale of batteries for residential and C&I markets.



Ronen Faier, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge, said: "The decision to close our Energy Storage division was the result of a thoughtful analysis of our portfolio of businesses and product lines, industry trends, and the competitive environment. The measures also represent continued execution of two of our main priorities: financial stability through cost reduction, return to cash flow positivity and profitability; and focus on our core business lines of solar, PV-attached storage and energy management capabilities. I wish to thank our Energy Storage division employees for all of their efforts in building this business."The Company has filed a Form 8-K at www.sec.gov with additional details.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com