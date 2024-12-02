EnviraBoard breaks ground on production plant

It is hoped that the mini plant will be fully operational by approximately the middle of 2025, and the business will use this R&D site to demonstrate the production process and to produce short runs of sample products for testing.



Using proven Danish technology (IP acquired) EnviraBoard utilises recycled paper sludge waste as the raw material for its sustainable building boards, which are aptly named "EnviraBoards". This recycled paper sludge, which is a secondary waste material from production of recycled paper, that would usually end up in incineration or landfill, is free from toxins and is environmentally safe.The EnviraBoard product offers both a solution to the waste disposal challenges in the paper recycling industry, and a new, sustainable, and totally circular alternative to the widely used plasterboard products - typically made from gypsum.The new EnviraBoards demonstrate a net reduction in carbon emission (compared to disposing of the waste) and are fully recyclable with the intention that any waste boards and off-cuts can be recycled to produce new boards. They also offer strong acoustic and fire-resistant performance, excellent impact resistance, and are flexible, clean, quick and easy to install, handle and finish.Following the launch of a SEED funding round in July 2024, the business continues to seek investment to fully develop the mini plant but with funds already secured, and with additional support from the Innovation Fund Denmark, the project is already underway.The business is forecasting significant international growth as there could be the potential to set-up further production facilities at up to 1,000 paper recycling sites.