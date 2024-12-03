American Clean Energy Breaks Records, Largest Q3 Ever

WASHINGTON D.C., December 3, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today released its latest Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, detailing a surge in clean energy deployment during Q3 2024, with 10.2 GW of clean energy capacity coming online. This record-setting quarter positions the industry to achieve a historic year in 2024, underscoring the strength of American clean power.



Year-to-date installations now total 29.6 GW, representing an impressive 86 percent increase over the same period in 2023. This growth highlights how clean energy resources have solidified themselves as an affordable and reliable source of power for communities across the country. The U.S. has now deployed 294 GW of clean power capacity—enough energy to power 72 million American homes."American-made clean power is meeting the moment, providing the resources necessary to continue delivering affordable and reliable power to communities across the country. The record pace of clean power installations is delivering not only for the power grid but for the U.S. economy," said John Hensley, ACP's SVP of Markets and Policy Analysis. "The impacts of the industry's investments are vast, keeping America competitive on the global economic stage and enhancing our energy and national security."Additional Key Highlights:• Utility-Scale Solar: 6.3 GW of new solar capacity was added in Q3 alone, bringing the total to nearly 20 GW installed year-to-date. As a result, 2024 is poised to shatter the previous annual record of 21.3 GW installed in 2023.• Energy Storage: Energy storage had another impressive quarter, adding 3.5 GW of new capacity, bringing the year-to-date total to 7.5 GW.• States Lead the Charge: States across the country—such as Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi—have joined the list of top clean power installers in Q3 2024 for the first time.• Wind Pipeline Grows: The land-based wind pipeline saw upward movement in the third quarter, increasing three percent from the second quarter to reach 24.4 GW. The offshore wind pipeline grew to 15.5 GW in the third quarter, up 3.3 GW from the second quarter.A scaled-down version of the report is available to the public, with the full Clean Power Quarterly Market Report | Q3 2024 available only to ACP members.###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and learn more at cleanpower.org.