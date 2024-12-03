Empowering Renewable Energy: ACI's Future of RNG North America 2025



Las Vegas, Nevada - 19th & 20th March 2025ACI is thrilled to announce the upcoming Future of RNG North America 2025, an exclusive two-day conference dedicated to the economic stability and sustainable growth of the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) industry. Set in Las Vegas, Nevada, this event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to tackle key challenges and unlock opportunities in RNG production, utilisation, and development within the broader context of the global energy transition and decarbonisation.Why Attend?This event is designed to provide actionable insights, facilitate meaningful discussions, and inspire innovative solutions for RNG stakeholders. Key highlights include:• Optimising RNG Utilisation: Strategies to enhance RNG application across sectors such as transportation, industrial processes, and heating while addressing infrastructure and policy barriers.• Insights from Developers: Real-life case studies and lessons learned from RNG project development, including navigating regulatory landscapes and managing timelines.• Addressing Financial Challenges: Expert guidance on securing project funding, managing government credits, and building compelling business cases to attract investors.• Networking Opportunities: Connect with RNG producers, project developers, policymakers, and investors to foster collaborations and ignite new initiatives.Key Topics:• Comprehensive overview of the RNG market and its role in decarbonisation.• Bridging the gap between US and EU policies on RNG development.• Practical approaches to overcoming challenges in project development.• Case studies showcasing successful implementations of RNG technology.• Strategies for feedstock management and supply chain optimisation.• Financial incentives and their application to RNG facilities.Confirmed Speakers Include:The conference will feature a prestigious line-up of industry experts, including:• Nicole Rice, President, California Renewable Transport Alliance• Obi Ofoegbu, VP of Engineering, AMP Americas• Julia Levin, Executive Director, Bioenergy Association of California• Gary Greenblatt, Senior Managing Director, Marathon Capital• Valeria Annibali, Manager Sustainable Gas Supplies, Southwest Gas Corporation• Ashley Duplechien, Director of Business Development - RNG, U.S. Gain…and many more distinguished professionals.Who Should Attend?This event is ideal for:• RNG producers and landfill owners• Transportation providers and commercial vehicle manufacturers• Utility companies and natural gas suppliers• Project developers and biofuel suppliers• Investors, legal associates, and clean energy associationsSpecial Registration Offer & Contact Information:To get a full brochure or to register with special discounted rate, please contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0)20 3141 0606 or mahsan@acieu.net or use ERNn2MKT for online registration.Join us in Las Vegas to shape the future of Renewable Natural Gas and contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon energy landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation driving innovation and growth in North America's RNG industry.