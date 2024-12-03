Gasification 2025

Building on the success of its eleven previous editions, ACI is proud to announce the 12th Annual Gasification Summit, scheduled to take place on 19th & 20th March 2025 in Milan, Italy. This premier event will convene industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to delve into critical topics such as market dynamics, feedstock optimisation, and syngas production.

Key themes for 2025 include:

• Utilisation of Dimethyl Ether (DME)
• Investment opportunities and market developments
• Advancements in the mobility sector and industrial applications
• Technical innovations and practical solutions
• Policy frameworks, environmental sustainability, and pioneering demonstration projects

This summit is tailored for energy companies, gasification plant operators, gas suppliers, investors, technology providers, utility companies, market analysts, consultants, regulatory authorities, and industry associations.

Over two days, the event will foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration, with a focus on supporting progress towards the EU's 2030 and 2050 targets. Join us to engage with global experts, explore emerging trends, and discover innovative solutions driving the future of gasification and sustainable energy.

Who Will Attend?
• Energy Companies
• Oil Refiners
• Petrochemical Companies
• Technical Service Providers
• Consultants
• Regulators
• Investors

To get a full brochure or to register with special discounted rate, please contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0)20 3141 0606 or mahsan@acieu.net or use ECGE12MKT for online registration.

