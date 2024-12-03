Unlocking the Future of Sustainable Energy: ACI's The Future of BioLNG: Europe 2025 Summit



More Headlines Articles

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 29th & 30th January 2025 - ACI is delighted to announce The Future of BioLNG: Europe 2025, a premier conference dedicated to advancing BioLNG as a sustainable energy source. This pivotal event will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore innovation, regulation, and market dynamics shaping the BioLNG sector.Why Attend?Join us for two days of comprehensive discussions, ground-breaking insights, and networking opportunities designed to shape the future of sustainable energy. The conference will cover:• Regulatory Harmonisation: Understand the latest regulatory frameworks driving BioLNG adoption.• Market Dynamics: Analyse emerging market trends and investment opportunities.• Decarbonisation Strategies: Discover how BioLNG can contribute to achieving net-zero goals.• Innovative Technologies: Explore advancements in BioLNG production, including integration with carbon capture and storage.• Real-World Applications: Learn how BioLNG is transforming the maritime and transport sectors.• Sustainable Solutions: Address challenges in feedstock supply and supply chain efficiency.Key Topics Include:• Harmonising the regulatory landscape to accelerate BioLNG adoption.• Exploring BioLNG's role in decarbonisation and comparing its benefits with other biofuels.• Strategies to ensure sustainable feedstock supply through guarantees of origin.• Technological advancements in liquefaction and overcoming market challenges.• Unlocking BioLNG's potential in transport and maritime applications.Confirmed Speakers:The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:• Antonio Nicotra, Energy Transition Senior Advisor (Conference Chair)• Caspar Gooren, Carbon Zero Director, Titan Clean Fuels• Harmen Dekker, CEO, European Biogas Association• Mattia Maritati, Gas Business Development Manager, IVECO• Steve Esau, COO, SEA-LNG• Rosaline Hulse, Senior Research Analyst, Wood Mackenzie…and many more esteemed experts.Who Should Attend?This event is ideal for:• Current & prospective BioLNG producers and distributors• Liquefaction technology providers• Biogas feedstock suppliers• Transportation companies• Maritime companies• Bio-based feedstock suppliers• Government officials, regulators, and policymakers• Financial stakeholders & investors• Academia and research institutions• Sustainability and chemical consultants• Consultancy firms• Engineering firmsDon't Miss This Opportunity!Shape the future of BioLNG and contribute to a carbon-neutral energy landscape. Register now and join the leaders driving innovation and sustainability in energy.More Details on Sessions & Topics, please View Agenda: https://www.wplgroup.com/aci/agenda-elbe1-mkt/The standard delegate rate is £1,995 which includes attendance of the two-day conference, all speakers' presentations, lunches and networking opportunities as well as documentation from the event.How Do I Register?Online Registration Link: https://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/future-bio-lng-europe/Members/subscribers are entitled to a special discount on registration - to claim please contact Mohammad Ahsan on mahsan@acieu.net or +44 (0) 203 141 0606 quoting ELBe1MKTWe welcome you to join our leading experts at ACI's The Future of BioLNG: Europe 2025