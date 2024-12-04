Natural Power supports Alterric deliver Clais wind farm extension in France

Located in the municipality of Clais in Seine-Maritime, France, the project consists of three wind turbines totalling 10.8MW.



More Headlines Articles

Fabien Vacher, Natural Power's Head of Construction and Operation - France, said: "We're pleased to be working with Alterric on this project as the wind sector in France continues to perform well in the European context by contributing a significant volume of new capacity."This particular project, whilst relatively small, is nonetheless significant, and showcases our holistic approach to supporting onshore wind farm construction in France. Our local team has the strength and depth of experience in the French system to smoothly navigate any challenges and complexities, and we're looking forward to supporting the continuing growth of onshore wind in the region."Natural Power delivered a turnkey service to Alterric with the full scope including owner's engineering throughout the pre-construction and construction phases, including procurement, site access and transportation, construction management, ecological monitoring and take-over assistance.Verónica Sierra Ruiz, Alterric's Project Manager for Clais Wind Farm, said: "Natural Power supported us throughout the tender phase, and we started the construction phase in September. The quality of advice, commitment and responsiveness enabled us to work with confidence, while keeping to schedule. This is the first time we've worked with Natural Power, and we're very satisfied with the efficiency of this collaboration."