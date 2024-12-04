PV Hardware USA Tracker Innovation Maximizes Captured Solar Energy During Cloudy Weather Conditions

HOUSTON (December 4, 2024) - PV Hardware USA, a leading solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, optimized solar energy collection with the introduction of Diffuse Control, an advanced solar tracker algorithm that enables a solar plant to maximize energy collection during overcast conditions, potentially increasing production by up to 20% on some days compared to traditional sun tracking algorithms.



More Headlines Articles

"Sun tracking is most often based on pure geometry, where the sun's position is followed by moving the trackers perpendicular to the main direction of the rays," said Oscar Cabrero, Electronics and Control Manager of PVHardware USA. "However, we know there is energy to be collected surrounding the photovoltaic modules. When diffuse light predominates the environment, our advanced algorithm calculates the optimal panel inclination tilt to capture this energy."While solar panels still generate electricity using traditional solar tracker technology during cloudy weather, they produce significantly less power compared to sunny days. Utilizing real-time weather data captured by sensors placed within the solar plant, the Diffuse Control algorithm automatically calculates in real time the optimal solar panel inclination tilt required to capture the most energy during rainy or cloudy conditions. To avoid unnecessary energy use, the advanced algorithm can be configured to minimize motor consumption during operation, thereby maximizing productivity gains."Using new models of how solar energy is captured, we now understand that measuring environmental irradiances is the best way to calculate a panel's inclination tilt during inclement weather," Cabrero said. "With this new understanding, PVH was able to develop the Diffuse Control algorithm."PVH conducted a series of tests to validate the performance of the Diffuse Control algorithm, including empirical testing of the technology over several months and a side-by-side comparison between two real contiguous solar plants where standard solar tracking and the Diffuse Control model were implemented. Findings revealed that in diffuse irradiance conditions, the Diffuse Control model captured more irradiance, resulting in a higher production and energy gain. A white paper detailing the technology and the testing confirming its efficacy is available for download at https://pvhardware.com/white-paper-diffuse-control/.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.