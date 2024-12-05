Oxford Flow gets $25M to cut fugitive emissions and enable hydrogen-ready valve innovation

Originally founded by Professor Thomas Povey in 2015, Oxford Flow is a spin-out of the Oxford Thermofluids Institute (OTI), an internationally renowned facility for aerospace solutions for jets and rockets, at the University of Oxford. The company's technology has no mechanical drive train, stem or diaphragm, mitigating failure modes and leak paths and helping to address some of the challenges faced by the energy sector including improving valve reliability, reducing maintenance costs, and minimizing fugitive emissions.



More Headlines Articles

Fugitive emissions are emissions leaks from operational equipment, such as valves and compressors, which can occur during the extraction, production, storage, transportation or use of fuels. By reimagining the valve design, Oxford Flow has addressed this issue to create valves and regulators that significantly reduce wear, maintenance requirements and minimize fugitive emissions from valves.Gareth Burns, vice president of bp Ventures said: "Oxford Flow's technology could be important for bp's core operations, helping reduce maintenance and downtime costs at our production facilities, as well as being utilized for other emerging businesses such as hydrogen."We're excited to be investing in a UK business and the economy as we look for new ways to increase reliability in our operations. We look forward to working with Oxford Flow as it continues to develop and manufacture tech that addresses the challenges and needs of customers across the energy spectrum.""We look forward to supporting Oxford Flow in partnership with bp Ventures as the company scales up its operations," commented Steven Yang, Principal at EIP. "Methane emission reduction is one of the most cost-effective strategies for global greenhouse gas abatement. We believe Oxford Flow's innovative valves and regulators are strategically important for upstream, midstream, and gas utility operators focused on minimizing fugitive emissions and lowering operating costs. We also see Oxford Flow playing an important role in enabling infrastructure for use-cases such as hydrogen, ammonia, and captured CO2."Neil Poxon, CEO of Oxford Flow, added: "Since our inception at the OTI at the University of Oxford, we have been all about creating solutions for the energy sector. Oxford Flow was borne out of a want to revolutionize valve technology that seemed to have remained stagnant for more than 100 years. We're proud of what we've achieved over the last nine years, having been granted almost 60 patents for our technology."With this recent investment we look forward to expanding our team and production capacity, and most importantly, exploring ways Oxford Flow can help the industry reduce fugitive emissions."