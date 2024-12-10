Geothermal investments help OSSO land 50% increase in revenue

OSSO, a leader in fluid temperature control and separation solutions, has achieved a milestone year, increasing its revenue by 50% and doubling its global workforce. These results are the outcome of targeted investments and a strategic pivot into new markets, such as geothermal energy and construction, alongside an expanded presence in the Middle East.



Since 2023, OSSO has invested £5 million into fleet expansion, equipping the company to capitalise on strong demand driven by its entry into these key markets. This investment has been instrumental in positioning OSSO's mud cooling capabilities to address the operational challenges of geothermal projects. These advancements led to the award of three individual contracts in Europe, representing a combined seven-figure sum - a crucial achievement as the business moves into a key energy transition sector.OSSO's construction unit has also scaled rapidly, growing its fleet by more than fivefold and establishing a diverse customer base. This division has been involved in a variety of infrastructure projects across the UK and is on track to double its revenue by the end of the financial year. At the same time, OSSO has seen significant growth in its Plate Heat Exchanger (PHE) service offering, tailored to meet the needs of industries such as distilleries, food and beverage, oil and gas, and other industrial sectors.Reflecting on the year, CEO James Scullion stated, "2024 has been a strong year for OSSO, and it's a testament to the skill of our team and the strength of our strategic vision. The results we've achieved are a direct reflection of our continued focus on investment and the dedication of our people. As we look ahead, we are determined to build on this success and maintain our momentum into 2025 and beyond."The company also continues to support the North Sea industry with specialised decommissioning solutions, applying advanced separation technologies to enable efficient waste stream management across both upstream and downstream operations. While the North Sea remains a vital resource for the business, the challenges facing the region underscore the importance of diversification into a broader range of markets and applications.CEO James Scullion explained, "The North Sea has long been a cornerstone of OSSO's operations, and it remains critical to our business. However, the challenges in the region have highlighted the need for diversification, and we've strengthened our position by strategically expanding into sectors where we are well placed to pivot our expertise and equipment into, like geothermal energy and construction."Workforce expansion has been key to OSSO's continued success, with headcount doubling in 2024 following a 40% increase in 2023. Recruitment efforts have spanned all areas of the business, including critical support functions such as accounting, ensuring OSSO continues to effectively manage its growing operations and customer base.OSSO's regional strategy in the Middle East has been strengthened by the establishment of a dedicated entity, enabling enhanced localised support. The company expanded its Middle East workforce by eight employees over the past year and plans for further growth in 2025. A key leadership development includes the promotion of Daniel Burbridge to Middle East General Manager, reinforcing OSSO's presence and operations in the Middle East.