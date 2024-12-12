Largest U.S. Offshore Renewable Energy Conference to Showcase New Industry Innovations

BALTIMORE — Oceantic Network, in partnership with SeaAhead, has opened applications for the Startup Alley program at the 2025 International Partnering Forum (IPF), happening April 28 - May 1 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Startup Alley offers companies working in the offshore renewable energy sectors an opportunity to pitch their business innovations to attendees at the largest offshore renewables conference in the Americas.



As the offshore renewables industries continue their growth along U.S. coastlines, welcoming innovative businesses to the supply chain will help meet increasing energy demand, reduce costs and ensure sustainable and timely development. It is often difficult, however, for startups to find their foothold in this evolving industry. Startup Alley gives businesses the opportunity to showcase their innovations and directly connect with industry leaders and stakeholders.SeaAhead, an early-stage accelerator and investor that supports ocean-related technology companies through their commercialization journey and works with commercial and public sector partners to address the industry's commercial needs, will select 10-12 startups to present to IPF attendees. SeaAhead will also work directly with these companies to shape their pitches. Past participants in the Startup Alley program can be viewed on Oceantic Network's website."The ability to meet our country's rising energy demand will require an all-of-the-above energy strategy. Ocean-based energy technologies are already delivering American jobs and investment, uplifting communities and their economies from coast to coast." said Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network. "Emerging and proven offshore sectors offer significant cross-development opportunity, as they share complementary infrastructure, expertise, and technology. These emerging renewable sectors can harness market expertise and the existing U.S. supply chain, while existing players can further capitalize through shared market development, port and transmission infrastructure, and national supply chain buildout. Together, more offshore energy can provide power to millions of households and enhance our national security by generating power here at home.""Startups in the ocean renewables sector play a vital role in addressing the industry's most pressing challenges," said Nadir Ait-Laoussine, vice president of programs and platform at SeaAhead. "Their success depends on advancing their journey—connecting with the right customers, scaling their solutions, and building partnerships that transform potential into progress. Startup Alley offers an exceptional platform for startups and industry leaders to meet, collaborate, and drive innovation. Through our ongoing partnership on Startup Alley, Oceanic Network reaffirms its leadership in supporting groundbreaking solutions that strengthen the industry and bolster energy resilience."Applications for Startup Alley will remain open through January 17, 2025. More information about the application process can be found online.https://oceantic.org/oceantic-event/2025-ipf/startup-alley/