17th Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo 2025: Empowering Industry 4.0 through Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Energy Solutions

Dates: August 8-10, 2025



Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaThe 17th Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo 2025 stands at the crossroads of clean energy innovation and the revolutionary advancements of Industry 4.0. As one of the leading global platforms, the Expo seamlessly integrates solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage technologies with cutting-edge manufacturing solutions, showcasing how advanced manufacturing is transforming the renewable energy industry.### Driving the Industry 4.0 Revolution in Renewable EnergyWith over **2,000 exhibitors** and an expansive **180,000 square meters of show floor**, this year's event emphasizes the role of digitalization, automation, and smart technologies in shaping the future of energy production. From **AI-driven PV monitoring systems** and **automated solar cell manufacturing equipment** to **IoT-enabled energy storage systems**, attendees will witness how Industry 4.0 is accelerating efficiency, scalability, and sustainability across the clean energy sector.### Explore Advanced Manufacturing InnovationsThe Expo highlights state-of-the-art products and technologies that align with Industry 4.0 principles, including:- **Smart PV Production Technologies**: Automation tools, AI-integrated manufacturing equipment, and high-precision robotics for solar cell and module production.- **Digital Energy Storage Solutions**: Intelligent battery systems, energy management platforms, and IoT-connected components that enhance grid resilience.- **Integrated Solar Systems**: Advanced Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and stand-alone systems designed for industrial applications.### Expert-Led Forums and Networking OpportunitiesKey concurrent events, such as the **2025 China Photovoltaic Industry Development Summit Forum** and the **Guangdong New Energy Storage Industry Forum**, will dive into how advanced manufacturing, automation, and smart systems are reshaping global energy landscapes. Participants can engage with **EPC contractors, solar utilities developers, renewable energy associations, and tech innovators**, creating opportunities to forge partnerships and embrace emerging trends.### Why Attend?- Discover **innovative technologies** at the forefront of Industry 4.0 and renewable energy.- Network with **200,000 professionals** from diverse sectors, including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and digital transformation.- Learn from industry pioneers leading the integration of automation, AI, and IoT into energy systems.Join us as we explore the synergy between Industry 4.0 and the renewable energy revolution.Pre-register here: https://www.pvguangzhou.com/p.php?i=4For inquiries about exhibiting, accommodations, or partnerships, please contact:Lydia EOverseas RepresentativeGrandeur International Exhibition GroupPhone: +86 185 7602 8909Email: marketing1@grandeurhk.com