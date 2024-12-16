Enstall Announces Leadership Succession

AMSTERDAM, NL and GREENWICH, CT: Dec. 16, 2024 -- Enstall, the trusted leader in photovoltaic ("PV") mounting solutions and digital services for the solar sector, today announced that Stijn Vos will transition to Chairman of the Supervisory Board, with Mehran Sedigh appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2025. The current Chairman, Jules Kortenhorst, will stay on as a member of the Supervisory Board. This planned transition aligns with Enstall's strong growth trajectory, highlighted by its recent agreement to acquire Schletter Group.



More Headlines Articles

To support a smooth transition, Vos will continue to serve as CEO until March 2025.Sedigh joins Enstall from Enphase, where he has served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas and Emerging Markets and, prior to that, as General Manager of the Storage Business Unit since 2018. With over 30 years of experience in technology development, business development, sales and marketing, operation, and manufacturing, Sedigh brings extensive expertise in the solar industry and a deep understanding of product development for solar installers."After nearly a decade leading Enstall's transformation into a global leader in solar mounting solutions, I am excited to continue driving our growth strategy as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mehran's proven track record and industry expertise make him the ideal leader for Enstall's next phase of growth and innovation," said Stijn Vos. "I would also like to thank Jules for his dedication and involvement as Chair for the past two years. Jules is a true pioneer and has been both an inspiration and an important partner in our growth. I look forward to working closely with Mehran, Jules, our shareholders and our leadership team to further accelerate growth and fulfill our mission of bringing solar, sooner."In his role as Chairman, Vos will remain actively involved in the company's strategic direction, focusing on acquisitions and business development. Under his leadership, Enstall has built a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands in solar hardware and digital tools, including IronRidge, EcoFasten, PanelClaw, Esdec, Blubase, and Sunfer."Enstall's commitment to accelerating solar adoption through reliable and efficient mounting solutions has established it as an industry leader," said Mehran Sedigh. "I am honored to join this exceptional team and look forward to building upon the strong foundation Stijn has created. The future of solar is bright and Enstall will continue to be the foundation on which that future is built.""Under Stijn's tenure, Enstall has been transformed. His vision and passion have set a high standard that will continue to guide the Company for years to come. On behalf of all at Blackstone and Rivean, we thank Stijn for his leadership and continued partnership as Chairman," commented Juergen Pinker, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, and Maurits Boomsma, Senior Partner at Rivean Capital."As we look ahead, Mehran is a great appointment to lead Enstall in the next stage of its growth. We look forward to working together as we build on the Company's position as a leader in rooftop solar."About EnstallEnstall is a global leader in solar mounting and digital service solutions. The Enstall family of brands, IronRidge, EcoFasten, PanelClaw, Esdec, Blubase, and Sunfer, share our mission to accelerate solar adoption and deliver solar sooner. We develop highly reliable PV mounting solutions and digital capabilities that create less hassle and deliver more value for solar professionals. Founded more than 20 years ago, we're the most trusted partner in the industry with more than 25 Gigawatts of solar utilizing our solutions. Enstall's companies operate in the top solar markets in the U.S. and Europe.