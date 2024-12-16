GameChange Solar Surpasses 10 GW of Genius Tracker™ Deployments in Hurricane-Prone Gulf of Mexico Region

NORWALK, CT - December 16, 2024 - GameChange Solar has reached a significant milestone, reaching over 10 GW of its Genius Tracker systems deployed in the hurricane-prone Gulf of Mexico region. Two new projects, totaling 485 MW, are now under construction across utility-scale sites in Jackson and Victoria counties along the Texas Gulf Coast. These sites feature a 252.2 MW system, which recently began deliveries, and a 232.2 MW system, now more than 50% complete and on track for early completion next year. Together, these installations will support nearly 900,000 solar modules, delivering clean energy to more than 70,000 Texas homes within the ERCOT grid.



The Genius Tracker™ system was selected for its proven resilience to hurricane-force winds, a critical feature for installations in the Gulf Coast. GameChange Solar's 10+ GW track record of Genius Tracker systems deployed in Florida and coastal Texas demonstrates the company's expertise and reliability in delivering durable solar solutions in challenging environments."Reaching over 10 GW of Genius Tracker deployments in the Gulf of Mexico region is a testament to our system's resilience and performance," said Max Johnson, Director of Business Development for GameChange Solar. "These projects represent our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, clean energy in hurricane-prone areas. The dedication and expertise of our team, along with our owner and EPC partners, are helping to drive a more sustainable future for Texas and across the Gulf region."